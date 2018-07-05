Dangerous driving charge dropped over A41 crash that saw house demolished

A police investigation was launched after it was thought a second lorry was involved that failed to stop at the scene near the Fox House, in Shakeford, on July 26, 2016.

The A41 was closed between Hinstock and Tern Hill while emergency crews used wooden supports and scaffolding to keep it stable and the building was subsequently demolished.

Andrew Lee, aged 59, was accused of being the driver of a second lorry that allegedly did not stop.

But yesterday, ahead of the start of a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court, he was found not guilty.

The house had to be supported by scaffolding and wood before it was demolished

The court said there was no case to answer because of a lack of evidence.

The A41 was shut to traffic for two days between Hinstock and Tern Hill after the collision, for work to stabilise the damaged property that was being renovated at the time.

Another lorry driver, also in his 50s, suffered leg injuries and was taken to hospital following the crash.

Lee, of Leighton Buzzard, had denied all the charges, which also included failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving without due care and attention.

Representing himself, Lee told the court: “This has been going on for years. I just want to get on with things.”

Fox House dated back to the 18th century and was Grade II-listed. It was considered of significant historical importance.

But the damage was so extensive that, after being proposed up with wooden supports, surveyors deemed it too dangerous and it was therefore demolished.