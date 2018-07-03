Menu

Emergency services called after wheelchair user falls into road

By Jonny Drury | Welshpool | News | Published:

Emergency services were called after a wheelchair user fell into a road today.

The incident happened in Church Street, Welshpool. Photo: Google StreetView.

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene in Welshpool town centre at around 1.40pm, after reports that someone had fallen out of their wheelchair and into the road.

It happened outside Halls Estate agents on Church Street, near the crossroads in the centre of the town.

A member of the public alerted the police, who were on hand to keep the traffic moving, however delays built up.

