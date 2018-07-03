Knives seized in Newtown

Dyfed-Powys Police is stamping down on knife crime around the force area, and officers in Newtown have worked to take dangerous weapons off the streets in the past week.

On Friday, patrols by officers in the town saw a male chased on foot before being detained for being in possession of three knives.

Nearby another male was detained just minutes later with three large knives.

Police Sergeant Ash Brice took to Twitter to post a picture of the weapons, which showed three extremely dangerous large knives.

He said: "Proactive patrols in @DPPNewtown yesterday. Foot chase led to male detained who was in possession of these knives. Another male located within minutes with three large knives. Right place, right time = #SaferStreets."

The following event PS Brice was again on hand with other policing teams to deal with a man who was warmed with a knife in Newtown.

The man was identified and police teams were granted authority to use taser and firearms, however the man gave himself up and the knife was seized.

PS Brice said two knives were seized in seperate incidents on Saturday evening, and two arrests were made.

He posted on Twitter: "During last nights shifts, two more knives were seized by @DPPNewtown in separate incidents.

"We are actively dealing with knife crime to keep our streets safe. Two arrests made."

The incidents in mid Wales come after the dangers of knife crime have been identified elsewhere in the county over the last week.

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Telford on Friday.

Violence flared in Bank Way, Ketley Bank, just before 8pm and a man in his 20s suffered a stab wound and injuries to his arm.

He was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.