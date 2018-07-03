Fire rips through mid Wales hall

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service from six stations across the area battled the blaze as it ripped through Dolgerddon Hall, Dark Lane in Rhayader in the early hours of the afternoon.

The fire completely destroyed the roof in the seven bedroom property, which had been previously used by the YCMA but was currently being advertised online as a private letting room.

A statement from the fire service said: "On Monday, 12.36pm, crews from Rhayader, Llandrindod Wells, Llanidloes, Builth Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells and Newtown attended a property fire in Dark Lane, Rhayader.

"The roof structure of a two-floor property was destroyed by the fire.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, five main jets, an aerial ladder platform, two water bowsers, three thermal imaging cameras and an unmanned aerial vehicle drone.

"The fire service received the stop message at 4.14pm."

Rhayader Town Council also issued a statement following the start of the fire stating that the chair was liaising with emergency crews at the scene, and people had been asked to keep well clear of the area.

Residents in the town were also warned to expect water shortages due to the firefighters tackling the blaze.

A statement from Dwr Cymru said residents with postcodes beginning LD6 5 may have been experiencing low water pressure or loss of water to their homes due to the fire service drawing water, with supplies set to be re-instated later in the afternoon.