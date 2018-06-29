Advertising
Big delays after car crashes into lorry on Oswestry bypass
Motorists were this afternoon facing delays around Oswestry after a car crashed into the back of a lorry.
West Mercia Police were called to an incident on the A5, between the Whittington and Mile End roundabouts at around 11.10am.
Officers on the scene reported no injuries, with a car having gone into the back of the lorry.
Officers tried to keep traffic moving, despite a carriageway being closed with motorists facing slight delays.
Delays of 45 minutes were being reported and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
