Big delays after car crashes into lorry on Oswestry bypass

By Jonny Drury

Motorists were this afternoon facing delays around Oswestry after a car crashed into the back of a lorry.

West Mercia Police were called to an incident on the A5, between the Whittington and Mile End roundabouts at around 11.10am.

Officers on the scene reported no injuries, with a car having gone into the back of the lorry.

Officers tried to keep traffic moving, despite a carriageway being closed with motorists facing slight delays.

Delays of 45 minutes were being reported and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury
@JonnyDrury_Star

Senior reporter covering Oswestry and Mid Wales.

