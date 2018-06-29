Duo's epic journey will drive home mental health message

Jonathan Glen, 23, from County Cavan, Ireland, and Alan Walker, 24, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, who are agricultural engineering students, are taking part in the notoriously tough Mongol Rally in a bid to raise £5,000 for the Farming Community Network, which helps more than 60,000 people each year, on a variety of issues including mental and physical health.

Jonathan said: “We are doing this because mental health in agriculture matters. Having had my own battle with mental health while farming, I appreciate the seriousness of the cause.”

The epic voyage, which started in mid-June, involves tackling some of the most challenging roads in the world, including the famed Pamir Highway.

The journey will be be physically demanding for the self-titled MX-Farmers and their 22-year-old Mazda to which they made modifications in the Harper engineering workshop.

In a bid to reduce the stigma around mental health Jonathan is documenting the journey on social media. He posted his first video introducing himself, the car and why he is taking on such a huge challenge with the help of his best friend Alan, in the start of his candid ‘My Mental Journey’ post.

“I am documenting my own journey to show how anyone could battle with mental health and how important it is to talk about it.”

“It’s about raising awareness and getting the message across that you can talk about mental health in agriculture."

Simon Pride, Director of Marketing at Harper Adams said: “We’re proud to support our students in this courageous endeavour.Through taking on this epic challenge they are helping to reduce the stigma around mental health and raise money for a charity which does so much for the farming community. It shows true Harper spirit.”

Alan also aims to raise £500 for Kettering General Hospital’s Charity Fund.