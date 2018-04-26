Body found in search for missing woman Hollie Kerrell

Hollie Kerrell, aged 28 and from Knighton, had not been seen since around 10am on Sunday, prompting Dyfed-Powys Police to launch a search.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murdering Miss Kerrell and is currently in custody.

This evening police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search, however it is yet to be identified and the HM Coroner has been made aware.

Superintendent Jon Cummins reassured the community that police are not looking for anyone else in connection with Miss Kerrell's death.

He said: “We are saddened to confirm a body has been found during the search of missing Hollie Kerrell.

"Our thoughts are with her family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers at this extremely sad time.

“The man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody for questioning.

"I would like to reassure the community we are not looking for anyone else in connection with Hollie’s death.

“We continue to appeal for information that can help us understand what happened to Hollie, who was last seen at her home address in Knighton on Sunday, April 22, at around 10am.

"If you have any information or sightings of Hollie from 5pm on Saturday April 21 onwards, please contact us by calling 101.”