Snow warning for Shropshire as Arctic blast edges closer

The first white powder could fall on Monday, with temperatures set to plunge well below zero from Sunday night when freezing air from Russia blasts the UK.

Today the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow covering all of Shropshire and the West Midlands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 'be aware' warning says: "There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding of some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

However the chief forecaster said there is uncertainty over the extent of the snow.

"There is the potential for 5-10 cm of snow in places where showers become more frequent, or in association with the more persistent band of snow," their assessment said.

"Nearby locations may see much less snow and only small accumulations of 0-2 cm in places.

Advertising

"Strong winds will lead to drifting of lying snow, with lightning an additional hazard, particularly near North Sea coasts."

A severe weather warning covering the east of England has also been issued for Monday, when overcast skies and light wintry showers are likely to replace the clear skies seen across Shropshire this weekend.

The warning then covers Shropshire and parts of Mid Wales from the early hours of Tuesday until midnight on Wednesday.

Yesterday the Met Office issued an amber cold weather alert - one stage below a national emergency - for all of England until Thursday.

Advertising

A severe cold weather warning has been issued for England by the @metoffice. Please share this post and make sure older people you know have everything they need to keep warm and well. Visit our website for lots of useful information and advice: https://t.co/VsJgJM2nvn pic.twitter.com/2OS2aTovZl — Age UK (@age_uk) February 24, 2018

The cold blast - dubbed the 'beast from the east' - is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 8C (17.6F) on Sunday night, making it the coldest late February in five years.

A forecaster joked that spring had been "postponed" due to the chill arriving from the east just before March 1 - the first day of the meteorological spring.

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said the mercury will drop to as low as minus 5C (23F) in London on Sunday night, while snow is likely in the capital from late on Monday and into Tuesday.

Temperatures of minus 8C are expected widely across the rest of the country.

Here's the latest satellite picture from space 🛰️ Cloud free skies for most of the UK means plenty of sunshine ☀️ However, cloud is still lingering across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and west Cornwall ☁️ pic.twitter.com/CiRpfPG7CE — Met Office (@metoffice) February 24, 2018

Mr Bowles said: "Somewhere like the Scottish mountains might go lower than that, but that's actually quite normal in the Scottish mountains, whereas it's definitely not normal to have minus 5C in London at the end of February.

"We haven't had temperatures that low in late February since 2013. It's not unheard of. There are records that are lower than that."

He added: "But it is quite unusual, particularly as it's quite late in the season.

"We refer to March 1 as being the first day of spring and of course March 1 will be right in the middle of this cold spell, so spring will be postponed for a couple of weeks, shall we say."

During the day on Monday, temperatures of 1C (33.8F) and 2C (35.6F) are expected across much of the country, while Northern Ireland will escape the worst of the cold due to its western position.

The snowiest winter of the twentieth century in the United Kingdom was 1947 when snow fell every day somewhere in the country from January 22 until March 17.