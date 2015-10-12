Jailed: Man who punched pub barman in Telford

Logan Russell had been drinking at the Beacon Pub in Madeley, Telford, on March 22 when he hit the barman during an argument.

The 29-year-old father-of-two launched his attack on Matthew Haigh following a disagreement with Russell’s cousin.

Russell, who appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, for sentencing, punched Mr Haigh in the side of the head, causing him to fall down unconscious.

The court heard that he had previously admitted a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for eight months and also banned from visiting the Beacon Pub for two years.

Mr Gary Cook, prosecuting told the court that the defendant said that Mr Haigh had been talking to the defendant’s cousin and he had intervened.

He punched him in the face and he collapsed, said Mr Cook.

As he lay there, another man who has not yet been arrested, stamped on his head. The attack left Mr Haigh with a fractured jaw.

Russell, of Westbourne, Woodside, was interviewed by police following the fight and he admitted he had hit Mr Haigh .

He said he had been drinking in the pub with friends and family and had been out since about 4pm.

In a victim statement Mr Haigh said he had to eat pureed food and drink through a straw. “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said. “This has damaged my life physically, mentally and financially. I thank my lucky stars I am not dead.”

Mr Brendan Reedy, for Russell, said that his client felt ashamed of his behaviour.

"He was very drunk," he said. "His cousin was involved in an argument and he went up and struck the victim once.

"He left before the victim was stamped on."

In sentencing Russell, Judge Robin Onions, said: "When you punch people you take your life in your hands and you take the life of your victim in your hands.

“The problem for you and the people you have hit is that you drink too much and you behave badly.”