First crop of students start at Shrewsbury university

About 20 postgraduates have begun management studies and public health courses at University Centre Shrewsbury. Places are also being offered on a business administration masters course which is due to get under way during the autumn, and further courses are expected to start early in the new year.

Lectures are being held in Rowley's House in Shrewsbury town centre, but the main base for the university when it opens fully in September 2015 will be the Guildhall in Frankwell.

The start of courses has been hailed as a "hugely important step" by Councillor Keith Barrow, leader of Shropshire Council, while one of the lecturers has claimed the university will "put Shrewsbury firmly on the map as a top place to study".

The university will open as an offshoot of the University of Chester, with the aim of it being established as a stand-alone institution within the next few years.

Professor Tim Wheeler, vice-chancellor of the University of Chester, said: "Welcoming our first students is a landmark moment for University Centre Shrewsbury. From here, we can grow as an institution and increase opportunities for students and the county.

"We are giving all of our students a substantial amount of time with both academics and business experts. By offering this close support and broad range of knowledge we can help to ensure that our students succeed in their chosen field, and that the region can benefit as much as possible from the skills and research developed at the University Centre."

Councillor Barrow said: "I'm delighted that our first students have now started their studies at University Centre Shrewsbury and I wish them all every success.

"The new University Centre is a brilliant thing for Shrewsbury and Shropshire, and welcoming our first students is an exciting and hugely important step, showing everyone that the University Centre is already a reality."

Advertising

Shari Thompson, managing director of Green Jelly Marketing who is teaching sessions as part of business postgraduate courses, said: "I am thrilled to be involved with University Centre Shrewsbury - the opportunities for students, businesses and the area as a whole are enormous.

"The vision of a vocational university, which is not only involved with commercial enterprises but the community as a whole, to equip students fully for a good grounding in industry, is not only unique, but also very much needed. Although new, it is clear that University Centre Shrewsbury will make a real statement and put Shrewsbury firmly on the map as a top choice for study."

The two courses under way are the Certificate in Management Studies (CMS) and Certificate in Public Health. The

Masters of Business Administration will start shortly.

Postgraduate courses planned to be offered from early 2015 are Shrewsbury Business Masters, Diploma in Management Studies, Master of Science (MSc) in Museums Practice, MSc Sustainable Heritage Practice, MSc History of Science.

Undergraduate courses are due to start in autumn 2015.