Great gran given wrong drug dosage inquest told

A great grandmother from Shropshire died in hospital after receiving 10 times the recommended dosage of an antibiotic drug, an inquest has heard.

Audrey Evans, 91, of Ash Grove, Pontesbury, who suffered from bacterial endocarditis, was given 400 milligrams of the drug Gentamicin on four separate occasions at the Princess Royal Hospital.

The correct dosage was 40 milligrams. Mrs Evans died in hospital on September 22 from renal failure.

The inquest heard how a doctor wrote a prescription for 400 milligrams of the drug despite writing on Mrs Evans’ medical notes that she required 40 milligrams.

But the inquest also heard her illness could have caused her death at any time.

Mrs Evans also had prior problems with her kidneys due to high blood pressure.

Relatives said they do not blame the doctor but hope lessons can be learned.

Another doctor, Nicholas Hunt, who carried out the post-mortem, said: "There was evidence that acute damage to the kidney was caused by the overdose.

“However, I cannot rule out her death was due to endocarditis.”

Deputy coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a narrative verdict and said Mrs Evans died from renal failure.

Mrs Evans’ son, Martyn Evans, said: “It was a transcription error and should have been picked up but we do not wish to attribute blame. We have been impressed with the action plan the PRH has put in place and it will be a very good legacy for my mother.”