Copy of Violent ex-partner of Telford woman jailed after commuters prevented him attacking her at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Despite being the subject of a restraining order Gallagher, 44, met the Telford woman at Wolverhampton Railway Station on September 6, this year.

After a short journey during which he got aggressive after realising the relationship was not going to be rekindled. She dropped him back to the station and within seconds of being outside the car he tried to attack her.

She tried to wind the window up but before she could he began trying to rip it out. He pulled the drivers side window with such force it shattered covering the woman with shards of glass.

The woman's daughter was in the back seat throughout the ordeal.