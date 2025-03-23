Gtech Spring Sale: 20% off vacuums, lawnmowers, hair tools and more with code SPRING20

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

If you’ve ever looked into premium cordless vacuum cleaners or innovative home and garden tech, chances are you’ve come across Gtech. This pioneering British brand has earned a loyal following for its smart, fuss-free designs that punch well above their weight – whether you’re tackling pet hair, unruly hedges or home DIY. Unlike many consumer brands, Gtech doesn’t run constant flash sales or throw endless discount codes around, which makes this Spring Sale especially exciting.

Right now, Gtech is offering a rare 20% discount on everything – and all you need to do is use the code SPRING20 at checkout. From their best-selling vacuum system to an ultra-modern hair straightener, cordless lawnmower and now a premium power drill set, here are the standout deals:

Gtech AirRAM + Multi System

Already reduced by £50, this bundle becomes an even more incredible bargain with the extra 20% off. You get the AirRAM upright, perfect for floors, and the Multi handheld, ideal for stairs, upholstery and cars. With up to 40 minutes’ runtime, easy-empty bins and LED lights, this is Gtech’s ultimate cordless cleaning duo – now at its lowest-ever price.

Gtech Styleonic Hair Straightener

Cordless, ceramic-plated and seriously sleek, the Styleonic is Gtech’s answer to high-end styling tools – but with portability and British engineering baked in. Heats up in 30 seconds, offers 40 minutes of cordless styling, and even comes with a charging dock.

Gtech CLM50 Cordless Lawnmower

Spring is the season to get the garden in shape, and this cordless mower makes it easy. Designed for lawns up to 250m², it runs on a 48V battery and cuts for up to 40 minutes per charge. With adjustable cutting heights, a 50L grass bin and easy foldaway storage, it’s a seriously efficient bit of kit.

Gtech Combi Drill Set

Whether you’re assembling furniture or drilling into tougher surfaces, this combi drill set delivers pro-level performance with cordless freedom. It includes two batteries, a fast charger, and a premium carry case. With variable speed, hammer action, and 20 torque settings, it’s a versatile pick for home improvement or DIY tasks.

Gtech doesn’t often discount – especially across core products – so this 20% SPRING20 offer is well worth snapping up if you’ve had your eye on one of their tools. With spring cleaning, garden prep, styling and DIY season all in full swing, these British-designed innovations are timely upgrades that make life simpler.