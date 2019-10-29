Winter skincare: Tried-and-tested products to nourish skin and hands

Fight off the elements and treat your skin with these top tried-and-tested products.

Vitage Revive & Repair Hand Cream - £24 (100ml)

Vitage Revive & Repair Hand Cream

4.5 out of 5

This cream is lusciously thick and instantly hydrates the skin, leaving it feeling soft without being greasy.

It also eases soreness and rough skin on the hands and cuticles, making hands appear smooth and reduces signs of ageing.

Advertising

The cream is weather and water resistant, is long-lasting and repeated use results in visibly smoother, softer, more hydrated skin.

It contains shea and mango butters, rich in vitamins A, E and F, which nourish and protect the skin - and give the product a lovely scent.

The cream is also made of baobab oil, which is an antioxidant, and liquorice which helps even out skin tones.

It is perhaps a tad pricey for hand cream, but a little certainly goes a long way.

Advertising

Cetraben Cream - £12.99 (475 ml) or £4.99 (50ml)

Cetraben Cream

5 out of 5

This cream is outstanding - ideal for anyone who suffers with dry skin or eczema and perfect for protecting and nourishing skin in winter months.

I have suffered with very dry skin and eczema since a child and this cream has moisturised my skin better than any other product I have ever tried.

Thick and gentle, this fragrance-free cream absorbs very well, leaving skin soothed and feeling soft and hydrated. Patches of very dry skin were dramatically reduced after using for just a few days.

This cream is superbly efficient and a little goes a very long way, making it absolutely excellent value for money.

Exceptional.

Leighton Denny ‘Slick Tips’ Hydrating Cuticle Oil - £12 (12ml)

Leighton Denny ‘Slick Tips’ Hydrating Cuticle Oil

4 out of 5

Protect your cuticles from the elements this winter with this luscious oil from Leighton Denny.

This product is easy to apply, contained in a bottle similar to nail varnishes, with a slim, soft brush which allows for precise and efficient application.

This indulgent oil includes lemongrass oil, which can be detected the moment the bottle is opened, and leaves hands smelling fresh and lovely.

The oil offers instant hydration to even the roughest of cuticles, making them look and feel smoother and softer right away.

It also takes away soreness from dry, split cuticles.

It is a delight to use, not sticky and absorbs quickly into the skin.

The oil boasts litsea cubeba and peppermint essential oils, as well as vitamins E and A, which are rich in anti-oxidants. It also contains jojoba, sweet almond and castor oils.

A truly lovely treat.

It does not have particularly long-lasting effects, however.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil: Face, Body and Hair - £29.50 (100ml)

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

5 out of 5

This floral multi-purpose oil is an absolute dream for those with both dry hair and dry skin, like myself - and is the ideal all-rounder.

Though it seems expensive at nearly £30 a bottle, a very small amount used on my dry, coarse, thick hair actually left it greasy - so only the tiniest amount is required for optimal results.

The oil is an absolute dream to use, with a well-thought-out spray applicator, meaning oil spills and unnecessary waste are a thing of the past.

Despite being very effective on hair, it remains fairly lightweight, so is easily absorbed into the skin, leaving it hydrated and protected from the elements without any unwanted greasy residue.

Not only does this oil work wonderfully, it also boasts the most beautiful floral, fruity scent of orange blossom, sweet magnolia and grapefruit - making it delightfully fresh yet indulgent.

This oil can also be used to enhance tans and added to a moisturiser for added hydration - just don’t overdo it.

A real treasure.

Natura Siberica Snow Cladonia Day Cream - £12.99

Natura Siberica Snow Cladonia Day Cream

4.5 out of 5

This day cream is a lovely product, which hydrated my rather dry skin well.

Fragrance free, this cream is ideal for those with sensitive skin prone to reacting with products.

It is also packaged well, meaning ingredients can remain stable and therefore be more effective and last longer.

My only complaint with this product is that it is SPF15 - I would have preferred it to be SPF30 or more.

This is a good cream for a reasonable price and one that can easily hold its own when compared to other creams on the market for double the price.

Wicked Gummy Co Peaceful ZZZZZ Gummy supplements - £23.99 (60 gummies)

Wicked Gummy Co Peaceful ZZZZZ Gummy supplements

2 out of 5

These allergen-friendly, vegan-friendly gummy vitamins are perfect for those who dislike taking tablets, as they are more like sweets than vitamins.

The sleep-aid supplements in the range are passion fruit flavoured and taste wonderful - far better than any vitamin tablet I've ever had.

They contain 5-HTP, L-theanine, passsiflower and veteran root extract, all of which are reportedly good for reducing insomnia, anxiety and improving mood.

We took these as advised on a daily basis, but sadly saw no effect from them whatsoever in terms of better sleep or mood - as such I thought they were very pricey at nearly £24 a jar.

They are a superb initiative to encourage people to take vitamins, however.

Lavera Basis Sensitive Organic All-Round Moisturising Cream - £7.95 (150ml)

Lavera Basis Sensitive Organic All-Round Moisturising Cream

5 out of 5

This cream is absolutely ideal for anyone seeking an effective all-round moisturiser for a reasonable price.

Despite being priced at just under £8, this cream is thick, luscious and goes a long way - so it comes as no surprise that this skincare gem won the 2019 Beauty Shortlist Award for the Best Multi-Tasking Cream.

It is ideal for very dry skin, and can be used all over the body - particularly drier areas such as the feet, elbows and knees. I have also used it on my face with great success.

It smells wonderful too, boasting the beautiful scent and nourishing properties of shea butter and almond.

It is perhaps a little too perfumed for those with very sensitive skin, however.

The cream is ideal for the winter weather, protecting skin from drying out in harsh elements.

A truly delightful item which lasts a long time and is gentle, effective and indulgent without putting a dent in the bank account.

Swedish Spa Ocean Foam Shower Gel - £14 (200ml)

Swedish Spa Ocean Foam Shower Gel

4 out of 5

Prepare yourself for the harsher temperatures with this luscious foaming shower gel.

Indulgent and moisturising, this shower gel lathers into a creamy rich foam when released from the bottle - and a small amount goes a very long way.

It is soothing, hydrating and very nice to use with a lovely scent made up of sweet almond, canola oils and bergamot.

It is also made with salt water Corallina Officinalis, which boasts antioxidant and moisturising properties.

A delight to use, but there are comparable foaming shower gels on the market which are less pricey.

Wicked Gummy Co Vitamin D Sunshine Gummy - £19.99 (60 gummies)

Wicked Gummy Co Vitamin D Sunshine Gummy

3 out of 5

These tasty gummies, with all natural flavouring, are designed to help strengthen teeth, bones and muscle.

Two gummies a day are 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin D, which will also strengthen your immune system.

The orange flavour makes them a sweet treat to take every day. They are ideal for those following a plant based diet or trying to beat those grey winter blues.

Vitamin D is a known benefit in the winter, due to darker days and longer nights, so it is good to have an easy, yummy way to take it every day.

They are vegan friendly and 100% allergen free.

Natura Siberica Winter Hand Cream - £4.95 (75ml)

Natura Siberica Winter Hand Cream

5 out of 5

This luscious winter hand cream has ingredients that help protect your skin against the elements when it is needed most.

Unique wild Siberian herbs are used in their products which are deeply beneficial for the skin, which strengthens and preserves its natural beauty.

This cream is lightweight and smells amazing. It moisturises your hands and doesn’t leave a sticky feel.

It’s the perfect winter companion as hands become affected by the cold weather, this cream will be your best friend to tackle the changing temperatures.

It is also an ethical and natural product that doesn’t break the bank either.

Wicked Gummy Co. Hair, Skin and Nails Gummy supplements - £19.99 (60 gummies)

Wicked Gummy Co. Hair, Skin and Nails Gummy supplements

4 out of 5

Wicked Gummy Co has launched a range of five Vegan Society registered nutritional gummies.

The hair, skin and nail gummy contains high levels of Biotin, Vitamin A, C, D2, E, B6, B12, B5, Zinc, Iodine.

Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal, hair, skin and nails. And Vitamin A,E and C are all key vitamins for healthy hair, skin and nails.

I have fairly dry and flaky nails that are prone to breaking, so I was interested to see if taking a supplement particularly designed to target your nails could make a difference. After taking the gummies for around two weeks, I do think my nails are a bit smoother and hopefully will start to grow a bit longer and stronger. I haven’t, as yet, noticed a difference in my hair and skin, but as it is always difficult to ensure you are getting enough of the right nutrients in your diet to look after your skin and hair, anything that helps has got to be worth a try.

You need to take two mixed berry-flavoured gummies a day and they have a really nice taste and are more like sweets than vitamins.