Winter haircare: 10 tried-and-tested products to treat your tresses

Breathe some life into those tresses and pamper yourself with these winter care hair products - tried and tested, so you know what you're getting.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque - £19.50 (150ml)

Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque

5 out of 5

Used similarly to a conditioner, this mask is applied to damp hair following the use of shampoo.

It is recommended the product is then left on the hair for around five minutes, depending on the hair type and extent of damage.

Advertising

Though it does not go as far as the Joico Defy Damage Conditioner, it is still thick and luxurious - and an absolute pleasure to use.

This product is ideal for hair which has been damaged due to bleaching or harsh winter conditions and protects hair from the elements.

I personally have very dry, thick hair and this - after I had later applied the normal amount of serum I use, plus a small amount of curl cream - left my tresses a little too oily for my liking however, so be sure to bear this in mind if you use products.

Without the serum it is perfect - the sign of a wonderfully efficient repair mask.

Advertising

Perhaps not a product for those prone to oily hair, however.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo - £17.50 (300ml)

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo

5 out of 5

This luxurious shampoo goes a long way and, being thick and smelling lovely, is a pleasure to use.

After just one use of the shampoo and conditioner I instantly noticed difference to my ordinarily dry, frizzy hair.

Though it did not completely take away the frizz, it was certainly eased and the volume and health of the hair was improved considerably.

This is far more expensive than the normal hair products I use - but absolutely a world apart in terms of instant, visible results.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Conditioner - £18 (250ml)

Joico Defy Damage Protective Conditioner

5 out of 5

This conditioner smells beautiful and is thick, so goes a long way. While using, the conditioner seemed to instantly detangle my hair and added moisture right away.

After just one use of the shampoo and conditioner I instantly noticed difference to my ordinarily dry, frizzy hair.

Though it did not completely take away the frizz, it was certainly eased and the volume and health of the hair was improved considerably.

This is far more expensive than the normal hair products I use - but absolutely a world apart in terms of instant, visible results.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shield - £19.50 (100ml)

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shield

Available here

5 out of 5

This lovely leave-in product leaves hair feeling soft and looking healthy.

This shield was fantastic, even giving great results on dry, damaged hair which has been subjected to years of straightening and bleaching.

Similar products can often leave hair feeling stiff and dry, but this breathed new life into my tresses giving them softness, shine and bounce.

A very impressive shield, great for all hair types, particularly dry.

Though a little more than other products with a similar purpose, it is worth every penny.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil: Face, Body and Hair - £29.50 (100ml)

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil: Face, Body and Hair

5 out of 5

This floral multi-purpose oil is an absolute dream for those with both dry hair and dry skin, like myself - and is the ideal all-rounder.

Though it seems expensive at nearly £30 a bottle, a very small amount used on my dry, coarse, thick hair actually left it greasy - so only the tiniest amount is required for optimal results.

The oil is an absolute dream to use, with a well-thought-out spray applicator, meaning oil spills and unnecessary waste are a thing of the past.

Despite being very effective on hair, it remains fairly lightweight, so is easily absorbed into the skin, leaving it hydrated and protected from the elements without any unwanted greasy residue.

Not only does this oil work wonderfully, it also boasts the most beautiful floral, fruity scent of orange blossom, sweet magnolia and grapefruit - making it delightfully fresh yet indulgent.

This oil can also be used to enhance tans and added to a moisturiser for added hydration - just don’t overdo it.

A real treasure.

Natura Siberica Oblepikha Mask for Severely Damaged Hair - £9.99 (300ml)

Natura Siberica Oblepikha Mask for Severely Damaged Hair

Available here

5 out of 5

This thick, luscious hair mask is absolutely ideal for winter months, restoring much-needed moisture to dried-out hair, coating the surface of the hair with Keratin, giving it both strength and shine.

At just under £10 per pot, this product is great value for money as a little goes a long way and it certainly provides the desired effects.

My hair is very thick and dry, as well as damaged by bleach, so finding an effective hair mask or conditioner can be tricky - but this left my tresses feeling soft, detangled, and full of life.

The mask contains vitamins and amino acids, and oils of Altai sea-buckthorn, Moroccan argan, pine nuts and macadamia.

A truly lovely product which is an absolute pleasure to use and easy on the bank account.

Wicked Gummy Co. Hair, Skin and Nails Gummy supplements - £19.99 (60 gummies)

Wicked Gummy Co. Hair, Skin and Nails Gummy supplements

Available here

4 out of 5

Wicked Gummy Co has launched a range of five Vegan Society registered nutritional gummies.

The hair, skin and nail gummy contains high levels of Biotin, Vitamin A, C, D2, E, B6, B12, B5, Zinc, Iodine.

Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal, hair, skin and nails. And Vitamin A,E and C are all key vitamins for healthy hair, skin and nails.

I have fairly dry and flaky nails that are prone to breaking, so I was interested to see if taking a supplement particularly designed to target your nails could make a difference. After taking the gummies for around two weeks, I do think my nails are a bit smoother and hopefully will start to grow a bit longer and stronger. I haven’t, as yet, noticed a difference in my hair and skin, but as it is always difficult to ensure you are getting enough of the right nutrients in your diet to look after your skin and hair, anything that helps has got to be worth a try.

You need to take two mixed berry-flavoured gummies a day and they have a really nice taste and are more like sweets than vitamins.

Hask Biotin Boost Shampoo - £6.99 (355ml)

Hask Biotin Boost Shampoo

Available here

2.5 out of 5

This shampoo from hask goes a long way, so at just £6.99 per bottle it is fair value for money.

It is also pleasant to use, with a nice scent.

Unfortunately we did not find it produced the thickening effects as hoped on the hair, which was very disappointing.

We also found the shampoo without the conditioner left hair feeling dry.

Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Conditioner - £6.99 (355ml)

Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Conditioner

Available here

3 out of 5

Biotin Boost Thickening Conditioner left hair feeling soft and nourished - and went a long way, making it fair value for money for a standard conditioner.

It is also pleasant to use, with a nice scent.

Unfortunately we did not find it produced the thickening effects as hoped on the hair however, which was very disappointing.

Hask Biotin Boost 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray - £6.99 (175ml)

Hask Biotin Boost 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray

Available here

3.5 out of 5

This leave-in spray was the most effective of the Hask thickening range as, though it did not have long-lasting effects as hoped, it did give the appearance of thicker hair.

It goes a fairly long way too, so is reasonable value for money.

The spray left hair feeling soft and nourished and was pleasant to use.

It is also good for use in the winter as it helps control frizz and provides thermal protection - particularly useful for those who curl or straighten hair.