Robbie Williams’ Long 90's Tour stop in Wolverhampton – tickets, times, setlist and more

On the tour, he will perform his debut solo number-one album Life Thru A Lens, featuring hits such as Angels and Let Me Entertain You. In addition, Robbie will perform his latest project, BRITPOP, in full.

If you were lucky enough to secure tickets, here's what you need to know...

Robbie Williams is heading to Wolverhampton on Monday (February 9). Photo: Ruby Boland/PA

Where is Robbie performing?

Robbie is performing at University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall, North Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RD.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for Robbie’s Wolverhampton show have sold out, but you can keep an eye out here for updates.



Support

Robbie has enlisted some major support acts on previous tours, including Rag'n'Bone Man and the Lottery Winners, so you can expect another big name this time.

Performance times

Doors open 7pm.

Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Setlist

Robbie will play his latest album BRITPOP in full, as listed below, along with tracks from Life Thru A Lens, including hits such as Angels, Old Before I Die, and Let Me Entertain You.

BRITPOP:

Rocket

Spies

Pretty Face

Bite Your Tongue

Cocky

All My Life

Human

Morrissey

You

It’s OK Until The Drugs Stop Working

Pocket Rocket

How do you get there?

Public Transport

Plan your journey at: tfwm.org.uk/plan-your-journey

National Express West Midlands: Broad Street, Stafford Street and Darlington Street are all well served by the Wolverhampton network of buses and are just a short walk to The Halls.

Booking travel as a group? thetrainline.com/business offers solutions for company groups.

Parking

The venue does not have a car park, but nearby parking options can be found here.

The Civic Centre Car Park located opposite the venue will be open later on event nights. Please refer to the signage within the car park for the stated closing times or call 01902 555568 for further information.

Food & Drink

University of Wolverhampton at The Halls has multiple bars selling alcohol, soft drinks and snacks - the venue is cashless.

Age limits

All customers under 14 must be accompanied by an adult 18+. Age restriction can vary depending on the event itself.

Bag policy and prohibited items

Only one bag is allowed per person. All persons and bags will be subject to search on entry. If you do need to bring a bag, an A4 size bag (297mm x 210mm x 210mm) is permitted.

See here for more FAQs.

Local Bars and Restaurants

Information about bars and restaurants in the city centre can be found here.