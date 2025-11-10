Legendary Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon live in Wolverhampton this week - last few tickets remaining, here's how to get yours

John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution. The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL) caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good.

In his spoken word show, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Lydon is touring the UK. He will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions during a pyrotechnic, one-off tour.

Lydon will be sharing his thoughts with audiences. He Could Be Wrong. He Could Be Right.

Legendary Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon is heading to Wolverhampton on Thursday

Doors open

7.30pm.

The venue - and what you need to know

The Robin, 20, 28 Mount Pleasant, Wolverhampton, Bilston WV14 7LJ - see here for directions.

Situated in the heart of Bilston, with fantastic travel links to the rest of the West Midlands and its surrounding areas, The Robin's aim is to stage the best concerts the area has to offer, with the highest of quality entertainers and talented performers.

Bag searches are a condition of entry.

No personal food and drink to be brought into the premises.

Please note that football attire is not permitted inside the venue. This is the only dress code enforced at the venue.

Finally - enjoy the show!