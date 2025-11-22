The men behind grassroots football: How Shropshire FA champions mental health and mentorship

At Shropshire FA, a dedicated team of football administrators and development officers are doing far more than organising fixtures and maintaining pitches, writes Sarah Thompson.

They are championing grassroots football as a vital tool for mental health, community connection and positive male role models – values that resonate particularly strongly on International Men’s Day.

Under the leadership of CEO Andy Weston, Shropshire FA has built a team that understands football’s power extends far beyond the pitch.

Their support of International Men’s Day reflects a deeper commitment to addressing the mental health challenges facing men and boys across the county, using sport as a vehicle for positive change.

The Power of Sport for Mental Health

The connection between physical activity and mental wellbeing is well-established, but grassroots football offers something uniquely powerful: community, purpose and belonging.

For many men, and boys, particularly those who struggle to discuss their feelings openly, the football pitch becomes a safe space where friendships form, support networks develop and mental resilience builds naturally through shared experiences.

Research consistently shows that regular participation in team sports can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, improve self-esteem and provide crucial social connections. For men, who statistically are less likely to seek help for mental health issues, these informal support networks can be lifesaving.

The casual conversations before training, the camaraderie in the changing room and the sense of being part of something bigger all contribute to better mental health outcomes.

Shropshire FA’s commitment means every club they support, every referee they train and every facility they help improve creates another opportunity for men and boys to find connection, purpose and support.

James Salliss: Building Foundations for the Next Generation

James Salliss

James Salliss, Grassroots Service Administrator, embodies modern football, someone who combines professional expertise with genuine grassroots passion. A recent sports management graduate from University College Birmingham, James brings both academic insight and hands-on experience to his role.

His journey began at Earlswood Town FC, where he progressed from junior team secretary to club secretary, managing everything from player registrations to safeguarding.

Most significantly, James spent two seasons coaching the club’s first-ever Under-7s and Under-8s teams, giving him invaluable insight into how early sporting experiences shape young lives.

Tom Wellings: Creating Spaces for Connection

Tom Wellings

As Football Participation Officer covering Facilities and Referees, Tom Wellings tackles two critical areas that directly impact mental health and community wellbeing.

With a decade of experience across Shropshire and the West Midlands, including roles at AFC Telford United Foundation, Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Wolves Foundation, Tom understands how quality facilities and respected referees enhance the grassroots experience.

Tom’s focus on referee recruitment, retention and development ensures that grassroots matches remain opportunities for healthy competition and community connection.

He actively mentors referees, providing guidance, reassurance and a sense of belonging within the officiating community, helping officials build confidence and resilience.

Through workshops, peer networks and regular check-ins, Tom promotes wellbeing and continuous learning, encouraging referees to see their role not just as enforcing rules, but as fostering respect and enjoyment for everyone involved.

His work ensures that referees feel valued, supported and connected – key ingredients for long-term participation and a positive football culture across the region.

Dylan Shinton: Local Passion Driving Community Impact

Dylan Shinton

Dylan’s role as Football Development Administrator for Club Development and Pathways brings a particularly local perspective. As a former Thomas Telford School pupil and ex-Dawley Town player, Dylan grew up in Shropshire football, giving him unique insight into how the game shapes young lives in the county.

Dylan’s leadership of initiatives like the Shropshire FA Walking Football League and the newly launched Youth Council demonstrates the team’s commitment to making football accessible across all ages and abilities.

Walking football has proven particularly effective for older men’s mental health, providing physical activity, social connection and competitive purpose.

Through the Thriving Community Clubs initiative, Dylan ensures clubs remain at the heart of their communities, not just as sports organisations but as social hubs where relationships form and men of all ages find belonging.

As Dylan notes: “Football has the power to bring communities together. I love working with the clubs, leagues and players across Shropshire to make sure everyone can enjoy the game.”

Luke Flindall: Connecting Communities Through Digital Innovation

Luke Flindall

Luke Flindall joined the team in August to develop and enhance Shropshire FA’s digital content while supporting participation initiatives across the county.

A Sport Journalism graduate from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Luke gained valuable experience with Six Nations Rugby, Cardiff City FC and WalesOnline, building a strong understanding of how sport connects communities both on and off the pitch.

Luke is also a qualified referee and his creativity and enthusiasm are evident in his recent initiatives, launching Shropshire FA’s first TikTok channel and Goal of the Month competition, while playing a key role in the newly formed Youth Council.

By modernising how Shropshire FA connects with players, clubs and communities, Luke ensures that grassroots football remains relevant and accessible to younger generations, creating digital spaces where the positive impact of football can be celebrated and shared.

Lawrence Wilson: Coaching with Purpose

Lawrence Wilson

As Participation Officer for Coaching and Pathways, Lawrence Wilson joined the team earlier this month. He brings a blend of technical expertise and educational passion to Shropshire FA’s team.

A UEFA Licensed Coach with over a decade of experience, Lawrence’s journey spans grassroots, semi-professional and women’s football, all united by a commitment to helping young players and coaches reach their potential. Alongside managing teams such as TNS Ladies, Wem Town Ladies and Llanfair United, where he achieved cup successes and top-tier finishes, Lawrence has also led sports education programmes for thousands of young people. His work in coaching highlights his belief that football can teach more than tactics.

An advocate for modern coaching, Lawrence believes coaching is about more than winning games, it is about inspiring growth, both on and off the pitch.

The Importance of Role Models and Mentors

Andy Weston

Andy Weston, CEO at Shropshire FA, himself a leader with over 25 years’ experience of roles within the Football Association network said: “International Men's Day provides an opportunity to celebrate positive male role models. Each member of the team serves as a role model, demonstrating professionalism, dedication and genuine care for their communities.

“For young boys in Shropshire, seeing men like James, Tom, Dylan, Luke and Lawrence dedicate their careers to supporting grassroots football sends a powerful message about community service and the value of helping others.

“These aren’t distant celebrities or professional athletes, they’re accessible, local men who show that being involved in your community, supporting others and caring about grassroots sport are admirable pursuits.

“When administrators ensure clubs run smoothly, when facilities officers help improve local pitches, and when development officers create pathways for players, they’re all contributing to an environment where positive mentorship can flourish,” Andy said.

“The impact of these relationships cannot be overstated. Research consistently shows that young people with positive adult role models and mentors achieve better outcomes across education, employment and mental health.

“In grassroots football, these relationships often form naturally – a coach who notices when a young player is struggling, a club secretary who knows all the families, a facilities officer who takes pride in creating welcoming spaces.”

Shropshire FA’s support for International Men’s Day isn’t just symbolic; it’s embedded in their daily work.

By investing in grassroots football infrastructure, supporting volunteers, improving facilities and creating inclusive pathways, they’re actively addressing many of the challenges highlighted on International Men’s Day: mental health, positive role models and community connection.