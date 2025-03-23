"It's a special place" - we visit a colourful Much Wenlock yarn shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

​Ippikin, which is nestled in the heart of Much Wenlock, stocks everything needed for knitting and crocheting, from vibrant yarn to patterns and books.

Whether someone is new to the crafts or has been enjoying them for years, there’s something for everyone.

Molly took over the shop on the day of her 23rd birthday in April 2018 after the previous owners retired.

“I worked here as a Saturday girl in my teen years and then I ended up working part-time here later alongside another job.

“When previous owners Lesley and Paul decided to retire and were looking for someone they trusted to take over the business, I simply couldn’t resist.

“It’s worked out really well and I have a job that I love,” she explains.

It was important to Molly that the Ippikin didn’t lose “the charm of all the colour squished into one shop”.

Molly outside the shop located in the heart of the town

The name of the shop comes from an old folk tale told in Shropshire, about a highway bandit who would rob jewels and gold on the road next to Ippikin Rock.

It is said when the bandit died, that the cave he stored them in was never found.

“People always come into the shop and say it’s a cave of colour,” says Molly.

“It’s small but it really packs a punch. It’s a special place to spend time in.”

Shoppers will find a selection of British and independent brands such as Isager, Stylecraft, and Fyberspates.

Ippikin is also a Rowan flagship store and offers a wide selection of yarn.

Molly serving customer Carol Orpe.

Molly and her assistants, Maddie and Moyra, are always happy to help people looking for yarn for their projects or inspiration for new patterns.

Since taking over the reins, the 29-year-old has seen a growing interest in knitting among people of all ages.

“We’ve seen a real spike in people taking it up recently.

“It has always been popular but it’s definitely becoming more mainstream.

“We’re getting people of all ages in the shop,” she says.

Molly’s love of knitting started at a young age and now she loves combining the traditional Fair Isle technique with “modern colours and zingy patterns” in her projects.

“My mum is a really, really, really good knitter so she taught me to knit when I was about 12 or 13 and I’ve never stopped.

“It takes your mind off everything because you are focussing on what you are doing with your hands,” says Molly, who also sells yarn through her online shop.

Ippikin offers a wide range of classes and one-to-one sessions

Every week, Molly runs a variety of workshops suited for all ages and experience levels, which take place in the evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays.

They include knitting for beginners, learning to filet crochet, and knitting socks for the first time as well as her popular all-day Fair Isle class where people can learn a variety of skills through knitting a scarf or cowl.

There is also the popular Knit & Natter group where people can bring whatever project they are working on whether it’s knitting, crochet, embroidery or sewing and meet new friends and share inspiration and ideas.

“It’s great to see knitters sharing knowledge and helping each other out,” says Molly, who also offers one-to-one sessions.

“I’m here to help if people do need a bit of a hand with their projects,” she adds.

Throughout the year, the shop also hosts trunk and garment shows where brands showcase their latest yarns and products.

Molly loves talking to her customers and making new friends

There is no typical day at Ippikin which is one of the reasons why Molly enjoys running the business.

“Every day is different. I might start with a one-to-one at 9am and then open the shop and have a workshop in the evening.

“Sometimes, I never know what the day is going to be like and who I am going to meet,” she explains.

Taking over the business has been a dream come true for Molly who says she loves sharing her passion for knitting and crafts with her customers and workshop participants.

“I’ve learned so much through it and I’ve met some wonderful people.

“A lot of my good friends I’ve met through the shop.

“It’s a bit of community and a social hub and I think that’s what I love about it,” she adds.

For more information and workshop details, see ippikinyarns.com or www.facebook.com/ippikin