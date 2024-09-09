Oktoberfest is at Alton Towers: Here's what to expect

Come mid-September, as the nights get darker and the weather turns, thoughts generally turn towards Christmas.

But we might have a solution to the autumn blues for you – Oktoberfest at Alton Towers. Bookings can be made at https://www.altontowers.com/explore/events/oktoberfest/

I say this because the launch of this Oktoberfest almost feels like an extension of the summer.

Oktoberfest has something for the whole family

There's a party vibe, dancing and music, the chance to tuck into tasty dishes and drink beer – and that's before you hop on all of the great rides that Alton Towers has to offer.

Oktoberfest is running until September 29 and the beauty of it is that, with unpredictable weather, it can be enjoyed in the sunshine or rain.

If September brings sunshine, people will be able to sit and enjoy the surroundings of the Bavarian style mini village which has been set up at the heart of Alton Towers.

But there is also a huge covered front lawn seating area, if it rains, where guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of games and activities, as well as a brand-new Bavarian-inspired food and drink menu and special entertainment, courtesy of a Lederhosen wearing dancers, singers and musicians.