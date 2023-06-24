Tai Chi expert Faye Yip to share her knowledge at free classes in Telford

Tai Chi Master Faye Yip and Steve Halls demonstrate the Single Whip

Participants perform a series of postures,with each one flowing into the next, to gently exercise the body and clear the mind.

Experienced Tai Chi Master Faye Yip is committed to sharing its many benefits with people of all ages.

Alongside training students and instructors of various levels in the ancient tradition, she offers free sessions for the community, including a new series of classes starting tomorrow in Telford Town Park.

"Tai Chi can not only improve mental wellbeing, it can benefit physical health too. It can help to improve flexibility, balance, coordination, concentration and boost the immune system," explains Faye.

Born into a traditional martial arts family, Faye began practising Shaolin Quan at the age of seven before going on to study Xing Yi, Bagua and Taiji (Tai Chi).

Before leaving China for the UK, Faye had frequently entered national competitions and won numerous gold and silver medals.

While studying for a Master's in business studies at the University of Central England in the early 1990s, she began sharing her Tai Chi expertise with students and staff.

"I set up classes at university and they recommended me to a few local gyms in the centre of Birmingham.

"Back then very few people had heard of Tai Chi and they were very interested by the idea that slowness and stillness could bring you fitness at the same time," explains Faye.

Playing the lute

Together with her husband and fellow Tai Chi Master Tary, she founded the Deyin International Taijiquan Institute, which is based in Telford.

They run regular classes, seminars and workshops in Tai Chi, Qigong and Health Qigong as well as other martial arts, and also train instructors, who go in teach students around the world.

They specialise in traditional Yang Family Style, originally founded by Yang Lu Chan, and the traditional Sun Family Style, created by Grand Master Sun Lu Tang.

During the pandemic Faye, who is director of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre, offered free online classes three times a week to keep people active but also to combat loneliness.

"There was so much uncertainty at this time. I started by offering a few daily breathing techniques to help people relax and feel more in control," says Faye.

Golden rooster standing on one leg

The sessions proved popular with people not just in Telford and Wrekin but also further afield and Faye was inspired to set up her community group, Faye Tai Chi Friends

Over period of eight months, Faye and Tary ran more than 100 free Tai Chi and Qigong lessons to audiences throughout the world and received Unsung Hero awards from Telford & Wrekin Council is recognition of their work.

"It brought so many benefits to people's lives. One lady, who lived in Scotland, said where she lived she didn't see anybody. The only time she got any human interaction was when she attended the Tai Chi class.

"Another lady travelled five hours from Devon to be with us for our Coronation lunch at the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre.

"She had been diagnosed with a form of depression and had struggled to sleep. She said doing the calming exercises and breathing-based exercises helped her to sleep. She was so happy.

"Stories like that bring me a lot of satisfaction and reward," Faye tells Weekend.

Steve Halls, who moved to Telford three years ago, has been practising Tai Chi since 1996 and is now a volunteer for Faye Tai Chi Friends.

The snake creeps down

"I had just turned 40 and was looking to do something to keep fit. I had injured my knee in a motorcycle accident and was looking for something that was good for arthritic joints.

"I had some friends that were studying Buddhism. They were learning Tai Chi to help with their meditation and I liked what I saw.

"There were two different classes near where I was living and I went along to both thinking I would see which one I preferred but I stuck with both. Since then I've never looked back," explains Steve.

He will be one of 10 students, coached by Faye, who will be representing the UK at the the 10th World Health Qigong Tournament in August.

Faye and Tary are both very passionate about raising awareness of the benefits of Tai Chi, which is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. "You don't need any specialist gym equipment or expensive gym clothing to do Tai Chi. You don't need to have a large space, just an arm's length in each direction. Tai Chi can be done indoors or outdoors and it can be done seats so it's very accessible," she explains.

"It's about slowing down, listening to your body and working with your body rather than trying to push it to the extreme on the treadmill or by lifting weights. When we take a holistic approach, it has a positive impact on our health.

"Those who benefit the most are those who come with an open mind, no prejudice and no pre-judgement."

The free classes at Telford Town Park, which are open all and supported by Telford & Wrekin Council, take place at 10am by the band stand and will run tomorrow (June 25), July 9, July 23, August 20, September 10 and October 8.

Sessions will include one hour of gentle Tai Chi exercises, followed by refreshments and time where participants can mingle and chat, and a walk around the park for those who want to join in.