Author steps into fantasy world for new book based on Ludlow and it's people

Archie Hunter with his book, The Tree Elves of Ludlow

But now his creativity has also turned to writing with evenings and weekends often spent immersed in a fantasy world full of elves and goblins.

His first novel, The Tree Elves of Ludlow, has recently been published and features a cast of lively characters all inspired by real people.

"The main characters in this book are my children: Archie, William and Henry and my step children: Lexi, Tom and Flora and of course my wife Milly. The book is also full of real people who live and work in and around Ludlow.

"I have placed real characters in a real setting but woven round them a rollercoaster of a make-believe story that dips in and out of reality and fantasy," says Archie.

Prior to the world of cakes, Archie worked in corporate business and estate agency, following a lengthy spell in the army.

The idea for The Tree Elves of Ludlow suddenly popped into his head during his daily commute around 18 years ago.

"When my children were growing up, their bedtimes time stories were a huge part of getting them to go to sleep.

"They are all grown up now with children of their own but the fun of making up stories never left me. Inspired by remembering their little faces I resolved to write a book," says Archie.

"I was doing a lot of travelling in the car and on the train and as I travelled it came into my head. It sounds a little bit bizarre but that's what happened," he tells Weekend.

After writing his book, the project was put on the backburner as his attention turned to the baking business.

"At the time I did try to get it published but I didn't have any success," says Archie, who runs Simply Delicious Cake Company with Milly.

"One day of my daughter-in-laws who knew I had written a book asked if she could read it. She said it was outrageous that I hadn't had it published and that I should do something about it."

After asking the advice of a professional editor, he went on to secure a publishing deal with Leicestershire-based established independent publisher The Book Guild Ltd.

Although marketed for the young adult audience, Archie believes the story would appeal to fantasy enthusiasts of all ages.

The synopsis for the book, which was launched at Ludlow's Castle Bookshop, reads: "If you have ever smelled the smell of a goblin, you will never ever forget it as long as you live. It’s not just repugnant.

"The oily, rotten stench claws at the back of your throat, creeps into your hair and stains your clothes. But that is not all: the smell is evil, menacing and, above all else, it creates fear.

"The Welsh Marches have for centuries been witness to a mighty struggle between elves and goblins.

"Now, the elfish kingdom is facing defeat, or worse, extinction.

"Their only hope lies in the heir to the ancient elfish kingdom of Gwydden. Only he can turn the tide against the goblin hordes and lead them back to victory and prosperity.

"However, the elves have one major problem to overcome. The heir to the crown is living in the human world, in the quiet border town of Ludlow, oblivious to his importance.

"The elves have a clever plan to find their king, but the goblins are on his trail too, and will do anything to prevent his safe return to Gwydden."

Some of the characters who appear in the book will be familiar to people who live in and work in Ludlow as well as regular visitors to the town.

The Tree Elves of Ludlow

Many local businesses are also featured including Bensons of Ludlow family jewellers and Farmers Fruit and Vegetable Market.

"Mr Benson is talked about in the book. I went to see his daughter who now runs Bensons and she was thrilled about it. I also told the other shopkeepers and I think they were charmed by the idea that they were going to be featured. So far, I've had no resistance," says Archie.

The book features illustrations by Bishops Castle artist Jenny Jones, whose work has featured in children's books including Danny and the Great White Bear by Anne Cottringer and When I Grow Up by Lenny Gooding.

"She's a well-known artist and her style fitted perfectly with the book. She read the book and she was very excited about the illustrations.

"I think it's a book that does need to have illustrations. It brings it life and lets the imagination run a lot further," explains Archie.

He is now busy working on a follow-up book, which he says will feature more familiar faces from in and around Ludlow.

"I'm halfway through the sequel - I'm enjoying writing it and hopefully that won't take 18 years. I write in the evenings and at weekends. It's very therapeutic and I enjoy using my imagination," Archie tells Weekend.