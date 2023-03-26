Adventure gear for all: Shropshire mum helping families spend more time outdoors

Fran Pearson runs Kitsquad which takes donated outdoor adventure clothing and equipment and gives it to people on low incomes

But the cost of clothing and equipment suitable for outdoor activities (and also the great British weather) can sometimes prove a barrier to those on low incomes.

Fran Pearson is on a mission to ensure that money doesn't need to be an obstacle to enjoying the benefits of hobbies such as hiking and wild camping.

She runs Kitsquad, a Shropshire-based not-for-profit scheme that takes in donated outdoor adventure clothing and equipment and distributes it to individuals and families on low incomes.

Fran Pearson runs Kitsquad out of a unit in Atcham

"Low income people are very under-represented in the great outdoors and one of the reasons for this is the lack of funds to purchase the necessary equipment," says Fran.

"Kitsquad aims to smash that barrier and get those people outdoors, experiencing the benefits to their physical and mental health from being in nature."

Mother-of-two Fran set up Kitsquad, which she believes is the only nationwide scheme of its kind, at the beginning of 2020.

"Around seven years ago I had to give up work to become a full-time carer for a family member.

"It didn't feature in my life plan and it was a dramatic change. I'm a single parent so we went from a household having a full-time salary coming into a household to becoming completely reliant on benefits.

"It was a difficult time for me both mentally and emotionally. Where we live we are lucky to have easy access to The Wrekin and I would immerse myself in the outdoors.

"It was my saving grace, it was a time for quiet reflection and contemplation. Both physically and mentally, it was a big game-changer for me in how I felt about my life.

"It was free to access these areas and this is something that we also do as a family. We would go wild camping, wild swimming and hiking," she explains.

In 2019, her son brought home a kit list for a Scout hike and camp he wanted to attend and it was while reading the list of potentially costly equipment that the concept for Kitsquad was born.

"We already had everything on the list, because we did these activities as a family but it made me think: what do kids do if their families can't afford this gear, are they missing out? That's when I had the idea for Kitsquad. There's so much surplus gear out there that could be put to good use and help people get outdoors," says Fran.

The most requested items are waterproof jackets and waterproof trousers, followed by sleeping bags, rucksacks and tents but Fran says she will accept any adventure-related kit, especially items connected with wild camping, wild swimming and hiking.

When donations come in, they are logged onto the system, checked, cleaned and reproofed, if required. Minor repairs are also taken care of but if an item is beyond repair then it is passed on to be recycled.

"Kitsquad's policy is to never send anything to landfill so we liaise with other companies. For example, there is a company that uses end-of-line tents to make festival bunting."

As well as receiving outdoor items from members of the public, Kitsquad also benefits from donations of new gear from companies who have unwanted stock.

"These companies have a duty environmentally, morally, socially and ethically to keep this gear out of landfill," explains Fran, who formally launched Kitsquad in January last year.

To receive kit, people must be in receipt of means tested benefits such as Universal Credit. "They will not be asked to provide proof of their bank balances, just that they are in receipt of the necessary benefits," says Fran.

Recipients do not have to pay anything for the items as all costs, such as postage, are covered by Kitsquad.

When a request for clothing or equipment is made via an online form on the website, Fran will check if she has the item in stock and, if she has, will post it to them. Should they no longer need it in the future, she encourages them to return it to Kitsquad to enable someone else to benefit from it.

More than 1,000 people, ranging in age from a two-year-old to a woman in her 70s, have been supported since the scheme started.

It now operates from a unit at Atcham Business Park after outgrowing every available space in Fran's home.

"I really enjoy it and it's nice to hear about people getting outdoors. The generosity of people and the kit we have been given has been incredible. They could sell it on eBay and make a bit of money but they've made the decision to donate it which is admirable.

"It's a positive reflection of the outdoor community. It's a nice community to be part of, it's very encouraging and welcoming."

Apart from a bit of help from her mum, Fran runs Kitsquad by herself and is keen to recruit some volunteers to assist with tasks such as logging donations.

If anyone is able to spare a few hours to help, they can contact Fran on 07385204692, email info@kitsquad.co.uk or visit the website kitsquad.co.uk.

Kitsquad relies completely on donations, fundraising and grants to cover its monthly running costs of £2,500.