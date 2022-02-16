Review: A sweet day out at Cadbury World

Freddo and Richie the Ringmaster

Neither did I but it sounds like one trip to Japan I’d like to take!

One of the things I love about Cadbury World (apart from the chocolate of course) is such little facts dotted about the place.

The little details add to the whole fantastic experience – and there is so much to do from the moment you collect some delicious bars on the way in and start your journey.

The history of chocolate and Cadbury starts you off and this is done in a really fun and interactive way, with games and videos – with sign language also included.

The interactive learning experience keeps children occupied in a way that detailed writing on boards might not necessarily.

Eleanor with Bertie

Elsewhere in the Bournville-based attraction, there’s plenty to learn and discover through a self-guided tour of Cadbury World’s chocolatey zones.

Heading to the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone you can experience the sensation of riding on the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk – it’s an unmissable cinematic experience. and one my daughter Eleanor loved.

You can also catch the talented chocolatiers in action and take a delicious taster in the Chocolate Making zone, before heading to the Have A Go zone to practice piping skills and drawing your name in chocolate.

Write your name in chocolate

And, of course, a children’s favourite is the magical ride through the chocolatey land of Beanville on the Cadabra ride.

And there’s lots for adults too. What’s great about Cadbury world is its nod to the past.

There is a vast array of black and white photographs that show highlight its steep history and celebrates the fantastic workers who it employed over the years.

For nostalgia fans, there’s a trip down Advertising Avenue – looking at all those adverts we have taken to our hearts of the years, the Milk Tray man, Cadbury’s bunny, Dennis Waterman and Rula Lenska and, of course, everybody’s favourite drumming gorilla, giving his all during a performance of Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight.

The marvelous Freddo’s Circus stage has returned to the attraction for half-term, inviting guests to join the famous frog and Richie the Ringmaster for a live show, which brought a lot of laughs from the youngsters in the audience.

It was a day of non-stop fun and the prospect of tucking into chocolate at the end of it. What’s not to like? In the words of the Roses advert ... Thank you very much for a great day out, thank you very, very, very much ...