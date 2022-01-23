Flower power - the Wolverhampton florist helping to raise pounds for good causes

Nichola Daly, who runs Flowercraft in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton

From stocking up the shelves of a local food bank to funding the purchase of a defibrillator for St. John Ambulance, Flowercraft in Wolverhampton has been supporting a wide range of charitable organisations.

Since May 2020, they have been donating £1 from every flower order over £30, made online or over the phone, to charity and local good causes in Wolverhampton.

It all started when florist Nichola Daley, who owns the shop in Chapel Ash with her mother Julie, decided to run the Birmingham Half Marathon in aid of Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation, after her step-father, Barry John, died from complications caused by diabetes.

The 57-year-old, who had become a grandad to Nichola’s daughter Millie just before lockdown, had previously worked as a postman with Royal Mail, a steward at the Molineux and a taxi driver.

Nichola wanted to do something in his memory and raise funds for the charity so began training for the half marathon in May 2020. Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, the half marathon wasn’t able to go ahead in Birmingham that year and the 2021 event was also cancelled. Entries have been rolled over to this year, scheduled for May.

On the day Nichola had been due to take her place on the starting line for the Great Birmingham Run in October 2020, she was joined by Julie and Millie, now almost two, for a 13.1-mile walk around Wolverhampton.

Three generation Nichola with mum Julie and daughter Millie

Originally, the Dudley Ladies Running Club member wanted to raise £350, but smashed that target within 24 hours of the fundraiser going live on her JustGiving page.

In the end she raised a total of £773 for the charity which funds diabetes research in the UK and around the world in order to understand the causes, prevention, treatment and management.

Flowercraft’s Charity Pounds scheme started gathering pace and other causes that benefited in 2020 were Shells Knits and Bits who knits hats for premature babies at local hospitals and The Well food bank.

“We wanted to keep it to local good causes and asked for suggestions on Facebook,” explains 30-year-old Nichola. “Everybody really likes it when we tell people that we’re going to donate £1 from their order.”

Between January and June 2021, the donations helped to provide Wolverhampton St John Ambulance with a defibrillator to be used at local events.

During the remainder of the year, they continued to support The Well along with the Good Shepherd, Simple Acts of Kindness, a lady who knits fidget blankets for people who suffer with dementia, and Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre.

The latter donation came after proceeds from a fundraiser held at the Seven Stars in Sedgley were stolen during a robbery at the pub.

In response, many businesses rallied round to raise money and make donations to the charity in a show of support.

“We decided to give our charity pounds for the month of July to their charity which was Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre on their behalf,” says Nichola.

The amount raised by Flowercraft in 2021 was £1,624, which brought the total raised since the scheme began to £2,651.

“We are really proud of this and hope we have managed to make a little difference to people’s lives in these hard times,” says Nichola.

The shop has played a long-standing role in community since it was opened by Julie in 1983 and next year the team will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Nichola prepares a customer's order

They cater for all tastes, from bouquets and hand-tieds to vases and arrangements, and for all occasions including Mother’s Day, Valentines Day, weddings and funerals.

“What I like is when I deliver some flowers and I see the person’s face light up because they weren’t expecting it. A lot of people don’t know they are getting flowers because people have ordered them as a surprise for their birthday or another special occasion.

“We also do a lot of funeral flowers and it’s nice helping families create a lasting memory with bespoke flowers,” says Nichola.

The Charity Pounds fundraiser is continuing in 2022 and Nichola’s hoping Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day orders will help to boost the donations.

“We always get a lot more orders for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. Last February, with Valentine’s Day, we raised £237, that was our highest amount. It’s nice when you get to the end of the month and add up and you think ‘that’s going to help somebody’,” she tells Weekend.