Fight for our high streets

This year has presented a world of difficulty to all, with nobody left untouched at least in some way by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have lost loved ones, and each of us has had to adapt our lives to changes and measures we never expected to have to consider.

With the first administrations of the Pfizer vaccine this week, we can begin to look towards a light at the end of the tunnel, and life – hopefully in the not too distant future – returning to normal.

A big part of this will involve all of us working to help our high streets recover in the aftermath of the crisis, and in this, supporting those smaller independent businesses that form an important part of the fabric of our region.

It is no secret that SMEs – small or medium-sized enterprises – have been hit in 2020 by the effect of safety measures to combat Covid-19. The two national lockdowns forced many to close the doors to their premises, though the spirit of many independent business owners remained strong as they sought innovative ways to safely adapt or diversify their trade to help them better weather the storm. Delivery services were upped and business repertoires were expanded as an inspiring resolve emerged from traders and retailers determined not to let the virus beat them.

Now, as non-essential shops are once again permitted to be open across all tiers, these independent businesses are hopeful of as much public support as possible, particularly in the remainder of the run-up to Christmas.

Such businesses are a large part of what gives our region its unique identity and soul, and here we catch up with some of those that have worked hard to keep the flag flying through a difficult year, and even those that have been born from the ashes of these turbulent times.

One young couple determined not to let the Covid-19 crisis hold them and others back have recently set up a business supporting independent designers and craftspeople, with a high street location that has opened this week.

I’m Lucky was set up as an online store by Kim and Lucy Evans, from Stourbridge, last month. Retailing a variety of curated goods from homeware items to art and craft pieces, Kim and Lucy have built their business to promote the produce of independent makers.

Kim Evans

“Our purpose is ‘cultivating creativity’,” said Kim. “That’s why we provide a carefully curated selection of beautifully crafted products that promote shopping independent.”

Despite the difficulties of the coronavirus crisis, the couple were determined to get their business up and running, and channel their skills into something they could work on as partners.

“The two of us have always wanted to do something together,” said Lucy.

“Kim is a qualified art teacher and I work in marketing. We’re both creative and thought this would be a great way to combine our skill sets.

“We came out of lockdown one and were keen to get things started.”

Inside I'm Lucky

So far the website has been a success, and on Wednesday the couple opened a shop in Victoria Passage, Stourbridge town centre.

“We’ve had online orders from as far away as Inverness, and have been having some great shares on social media,” said Lucy.

“With the physical shop we are looking forward to being able to offer high street shoppers and passers-by something unique, and we also want to be a platform for local makers to showcase their products.

“We’re both from Stourbridge – born and bred – and want to bring something new to town.

“We feel Stourbridge needs more independent businesses, and we look forward to being a part of that.”

Inside I'm Lucky

For many existing independent businesses, the arrival of coronavirus and what it would mean for trading was a shock to the system.

Alison Poyner is the owner of Hednesford sweet shop, Candy Land. Having only started her business the year before Covid struck, the pandemic has had a particular impact on her. “Everybody has been in a bad situation but for small businesses it has been hard”, she said. “I hadn’t been going for long enough when we came into Lockdown One to get much financial support, and when small businesses have their doors shut they still have to pay the bills.”

However, through the Covid-19 crisis Alison has tried new ways to keep her business going.

“I started doing deliveries and I didn’t expect these to take off at all but I had 65 orders on the first day and I’ve kept going since,” she said. “I also did sweet raffles on Facebook through Lockdown Two to drum up trade.”

Despite the success of some of these ideas though, things have still been tough.

Alison Poyner and her granddaughter Amelia-Jean outside Candy Land in Hednesford

“It hasn’t been easy,” Alison added.

“Lockdown two was harder than the first as I think people were more cash conscious in the run-up to Christmas.

"But if people don’t support small businesses, small businesses will close. I’ve now got all my Christmas stock out.”

The run-up to Christmas is an important time for most retail businesses, and those that were unable to have their doors open during the second national lockdown are now naturally keen to welcome shoppers during the next two weeks.

Candy Land sweet shop in Hednesford

Belinda Griffiths is the owner of Wyle Blue World in Shrewsbury, an independent business trading in artisan homeware and accessories curated from around the world.

Though 2020 has been difficult for her, she has been delighted to see enthusiasm from the public for shopping locally since lockdown two came to an end.

“I’ve been trading for two and a half years here, half way up Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury,” she said. “This year has been really tough – we had the floods, then roadworks and then the lockdowns.

Belinda Griffiths, Wyle Blue World

“But after only having been open for two days after this recent lockdown, I saw so many people who were keen to support local businesses, and some who even said they had waited to do their Christmas shopping with us.”

In a strange year to say the least, Belinda has diversified and tried new techniques to boost trade and compensate for loss of income.

“I actually created an al fresco bar and dining area – The Blue Bar – at the back of the shop to get people in and get people talking. It was on a temporary licence, and only ran from July to September, but since then people have remembered it and have come back to the shop. It now feels like the public have rallied round and said ‘lets support the local businesses’.”

Part of a strong business community on Wyle Cop, Belinda is also proud of the way her fellow independent business owners are working hard to continue trading with the safety of the public being of the utmost consideration.

“I’ve got friends with pubs and restaurants on this road,” she added, “and they are still open and doing everything they can to make things nice and safe.”

Wyle Blue World

Though times have been hard this year, many independent business owners have met the challenge head on, often having to deal with a difficult work/life balance also created by Covid-19 and the closure of schools.

Keli King runs her zero waste food and cleaning product refill business, The Little Green Pantry, from a stall in Wellington Market. Needless to say, the market’s closure during lockdown one and two presented her with challenges over how to keep revenue coming in.

“It’s been difficult this year,” she said. “The market closed for all stalls when the first lockdown came in, and all of the events and craft fairs that I also used to go to stopped. I changed what I do to a delivery service but this was quite difficult with having children at home.”

Following the end of lockdown one, Keli was able to return to her stall, however this was of course short lived.

“I did have time again on the market when it reopened for essential traders, but then lockdown two came in and it had to close again.

The Little Green Pantry, in Wellington Market. In Picture: Keli King

“I’m doing deliveries now as I can manage this with one of my children back at school, but it’s a bit of a juggling act. Hopefully it will all get better when lots of people start getting the vaccine.”

With hope now on the horizon, the region’s community of independent businesses are looking forward to brighter days to come, and are hopeful that shoppers will join them in making this Christmas, and the year to follow, a well-deserved success.

Dave Carter, joint owner of Arcade Toy Shop in Dudley, has experienced a challenging 2020, but via the use of the web has kept going.

“It’s been a tough year,” he said.

Owners of the Arcade Toy Shop, Dudley, (left-right) Martyn Perry, and Dave Carter, both of Dudley

“We had to close of course during the lockdowns as we were classed as non-essential, but we have used Facebook to direct people towards our Ebay store. It’s all been about having to adapt.”

As with all of the above business owners, Dave is now hoping the public will do everything in their power to help keep the high street alive and ensure that independent businesses remain a feature of the region’s economic landscape for years to come.

“The high street will decline if people don’t use it,” he added.