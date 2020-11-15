From Kerrang Radio to the world of Wrestling - Simon Hill is living the dream

Simon in action conducting an interview Simon has been enjoying success in the wrestling industry as a backstage interviewer Simon Hill who grew up in Walsall at the site of the former Kerrang Radio premises in Lionel Street, Birmingham

And Simon Hill, who grew up in Walsall and is also the host of the popular Keep It Locked wrestling podcast, has received industry recognition.

After previously picking up prizes at the New York Radio Festival Awards, he has recently received a nomination for presenter of the year at the UK Esports Awards for the second year in a row.

“I feel very lucky and fortunate that I can entertain people with what I do for a living and to have that level of appreciation. I am incredibly thankful,” says Simon.

He first caught the radio bug as an avid listener of Kerrang Radio which used to have studios in Lionel Street, Birmingham. “It began back in 2007 as an eager 19-year-old. I used to listen to Tim Shaw’s Asylum on Kerrang Radio – the show was very tongue in cheek, really off-the-cuff comedy which would occasionally push the Ofcom boundaries to its absolute limit.

“Tim would voice an open invitation to listeners who wanted to come and watch the show unfold live in the studio, now usually you would think ‘why would I want to watch someone press a few buttons and talk into a microphone for three hours?’ but this show was different.

“This show could have had its own camera crew it was like a full-blown production, engaging from start to finish where he wouldn’t just ask the guests what they did, but he would get them to perform something that related to their skillset.

“I was indeed one of those people who text the show to go in and sit in the corner of the studio and watch radio come to life right in front of my eyes. I instantly knew that was what I wanted to do for a living.

“I enrolled at Walsall College to study media at the Shelly Campus where I would have the great pleasure of being tutored by the late Lyndon Bayliss and incredible Lisa Lloyd – who both believed in me and helped me live out my dream. They understood my passion was radio and that everything else on that course was just filler for me, so they made me the head of Walsall College Radio, put me in the College Newsletter and allowed me to frequently record shows, build a new studio and more.

“I would continue visiting Kerrang Radio as a fan in between studying, I then received a phone call from the show producer who told me they needed a new runner – they asked me if I would be interested in the role and I, of course, said yes.

“This was the start of something special for me, my dream job. I would go on to spend three and a half years at Kerrang Radio before leaving for BRMB,” Simon tells Weekend.

His presenting work also saw him host his own show on Big Centre TV which was based in Walsall, centred around the world of video games, including news, reviews, previews and interviews.

“I pitched it to the execs, filmed a pilot at the biggest gaming convention in the UK, EGX and it was commissioned straight away. The show was called News2Gamers and broadcast three nights a week on Big Centre TV and later all other local stations throughout the UK.

“The notoriety we were getting at the time was overwhelming, all the big developers were inviting us to their studios, events, press coverage and more.

“I wrote and presented the show and to this day I’m still incredibly proud of what we were able to accomplish, this is certainly one of the biggest achievements in my career to-date and would lead on to some very exciting opportunities down the line,” says Simon.

More recently the 33-year-old, who has also presented the Just Dance and the esports Winter Finals, has been enjoying success in the wrestling industry as a backstage interviewer on live shows, conducting interviews and promos with some of the world’s best stars.

“I was always a fan of wrestling growing up, I loved the theatrics and the stories that were being told by these outlandish larger than life characters. I knew that I always wanted to explore working in the business, at first I wasn’t sure in what capacity or how to go about ‘getting involved’.

“One thing that did help was when I ended up DJ-ing after-parties for an indie wrestling promotion every month in Wolverhampton, I found myself getting to know some of the talents there who would give me some pointers and advice which would later help me break into the industry.

“I knew at the time of getting into the industry that there aren’t any fully established interviewers in British Wrestling, you see them at the globally renowned promotions like WWE, AEW, IMPACT etc but the UK scene didn’t really have this influence.

“So that was my angle, I was already established at interviewing sports stars, gaming publishers, developers and personalities so I put it all together and pitched the idea to several indie promotions.

“The role involves me helping build stories, giving talent another platform to showcase their skills and to provide fans with another way to engage with their favourite wrestlers.

“Before or after a match I interview the talent on their upcoming encounter or guide them into cutting a promo on their opponent, this will then set the tone of what’s to come or what could’ve been for that particular wrestler.

“It’s not as easy as it sounds, especially when you add lights and cameras into the mix, but it’s something I really do enjoy being in that moment where you’re witnessing these guys shed a tear over the overwhelming emotions of a physical match which lead to a championship defeat or watching the underdog overcome all the odds, come back after winning the championship and deliver an intense, passionate promo - this is a feeling unlike any other,” says Simon.

Knowing he is helping to brighten up a viewer or listener’s day is what makes his varied job so rewarding. “In all aspects of my job as a presenter, I love being able to connect with people and providing them with content that they enjoy.

“I’m humbled every time I hear someone say they watched me host a show, listened to me on the radio or tuned in to my podcast, to know that I am the reason for someone’s enjoyment – that’s what I enjoy most about my job,” Simon tells Weekend.

His absolute dream presenting role would see him jet off to California where he would also hope to interview one of Hollywood’s greatest stars.

“This has been my goal for so long, so if anyone from Los Angeles is reading this, I would love to host Daily Pop on E! News with Jason Kennedy and Morgan Stewart.

“This has me written all over it, I love the vibe of Los Angeles, looking sharp in a top-dollar suit whilst having fun on set covering the entertainment industry and being a part of a show that has such an incredible fanbase. Dream job for sure.

“This may seem like a celeb hunt but I would love to sit down with Leonardo Dicaprio.

“Of course, I would love to chat to him about his roles in many of his breathtaking performances in movies such as Inception, Wolf On Wall Street, working with Jack Nicholson on The Departed and how he felt filming Blood Diamond, knowing that there were struggles with basic human rights in some of the locations they were filming in.

“But I would also like to discuss his support for climate change and as an advocate of mental health myself, how he sees the change in normalising support for those who struggle with mental health,” says Simon.