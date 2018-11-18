Chris Kamara on Ninja Warrior UK Adventure: It’s unbelievable!

A smile is never far away from the lips of Chris Kamara.

The affable Teessider was a tough-as-nails midfielder during his football career, but nowadays he is known more for his raucous laughter as one of Jeff Stelling’s sidekicks on Sky’s Soccer Saturday.

Within half a minute of meeting him at the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure in Stoke, he has fallen apart at our (admittedly foolish) blunder over the centre’s location, and produced the most appalling attempt at a Black Country accent we’ve ever heard.

WATCH: Kammy's take on the new course

Ninja Warrior UK: Chris Kamara on Wolverhampton Wanderers success

He’s about to enter his fourth year as presenter of ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK, which brings him to sunny Stoke along with a slew of former contestants to give the facilities the once over.

“It’s fantastic here. To coin a phrase, it’s ‘unbelievable,” he says, getting that one out of the way nice and early.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I came through the door. The scale of the real thing is enormous when you go into Manchester Central where it is recorded, but to get so close to it with the courses in here is fantastic.

“We’re up to nearly five million viewers and the kids absolutely love it. They all want to do it, and now they get the opportunity.”

Kammy, who presents the show alongside Ben Shephard and Rochelle Humes, admits it’s a job he loves, having branched out into other forms of television in recent times.

This year he’s guested on BBC One’s Room 101, showing himself to be a chivalrous sort by saying the thing that annoys him most is men not giving up their seats to women on trains.

He was also a panellist on ITV’s Through the Keyhole and a contestant on Catchphrase: Celebrity Special.

But having entered the world of football punditry in 2000, Kammy admits he still loves nothing more than a chin-wag about the beautiful game.

He’s a self-confessed student of the sport, having played for Portsmouth, Brentford, Stoke and Leeds among others during a 21-year professional playing career. He also managed Bradford and Stoke.

He’s a good sport – Kammy’s a popular pundit on Sky Soccer Saturday

The 60-year-old says he has been keeping a keen eye on the progress of the West Midlands’ teams this season. He’s been mightily impressed by Wolves start to life in the Premier League. But he fears the club may struggle to fend of the advances of the big boys if they continue to rise – with boss Nuno Espírito Santo a likely target.

“The players that he has brought in – and not just the Portuguese players, although they are the ones that have set them alight – the other players that are involved in the team as well, have done so well,” Kammy says.

“There are so many top quality players . . . Jota, Neves, I’ve really enjoyed watching them play. Jimenez up front.”

He says Wolves would face a battle to keep Nuno, adding: “If he was English, people would not be talking about him for a top-six job, but because he’s Portuguese, and he has shown flair in the way that he has set his team up.

“Even when they are 1-0 up with five minutes to go they don’t sit back and try and hold on to a lead, they go for more goals.

“Because of the quality they have got, they don’t really look like conceding.

“A foreign manager, who has done well not just in the Championship but also in the Premier League, you could see him managing a top-six club.”

Kammy believes that Wolves could follow in the footsteps of Burnley by qualifying for European competition, with quality signings and the influence of super agent Jorge Mendes providing the spark they need to push them onto greater things.

“I think they will be the Burnley of the Premier League this year,” he says.

“Burnley did so well last season, finishing in the Europa places, and I think Wolves will be this season’s Burnley.

“There is a possibility they can get into Europe. The only thing I would say about the Europa League, for teams that are not prepared for it, don’t do it.

“But because of the Mendes connection, and the type of quality they are bringing in, maybe they could be the one to bridge that gap.”

Down in the Championship, Kammy says both Villa and Albion have a chance to impress this season under new managers.

He knows Villa’s new boss Dean Smith well, and believes he can be a success at the club following his impressive stint at Brentford.

“We have become quite friendly over the years and I just think what a wonderful job he did at Walsall to begin with, and then at Brentford,” Kammy said.

“I know they talk about the people involved in Brentford bringing players into the football club, and all Dean supposedly does is coach them, but that’s not specifically true.

“He has had a lot of input at that football club, his coaching methods are fantastic, his man management is excellent, and there is no reason why he won’t do well at Villa.”

As far as promotion is concerned, the Championship is ‘too close to call’ according to Kammy.

“It is is the hardest league in the world. You can never predict what is going to happen,” he says.

“Wolves were runaway winners last season, Newcastle the season before that. I’m looking at it now to see if there is any runaway team.

“Leeds United have been the best team so far, but it is still early days.”