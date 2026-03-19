State of emergency declared in popular Brit holiday hotspot as huge storm to hit

An emergency warning is in place in Tenerife as dangerous road conditions, heavy rain and winds are forecast.

Storm Therese will first hit La Palma today, bringing heavy rain before it spreads southwards across the island.

During the afternoon, the weather system will move across to Tenerife, El Hierro, and La Gomera, bringing further heavy rain, particularly in northern, western, and high-altitude areas.

In Tenerife, rainfall could become persistent in mountainous zones, with a possibility of snowfall at higher elevations.

Palm trees seen through a window clouded with raindrops. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Major roads have been shut down in Tenerife, along with hiking trails and Teide National Park.

All outdoor events have also been suspended.

Blanca Pérez, Tenerife's councillor for Security and Emergencies, said authorities are hoping to anticipate any emergencies and respond quickly, even in stormy conditions.

The government is monitoring the coast, infrastructure and known risk points, but is advising residents and those visiting to avoid any unnecessary travel and to secure outdoor items which could blow away.

Wind gusts could reach 60mph, and some areas of the island could see up to 11 inches of rain.

Yellow weather warnings stretch across all of the other Canary Islands as well, with intense winds and rough seas expected.

By early Friday morning (March 20), the front is expected to reach Gran Canaria, where heavy rain is forecast in the highlands and southwest.

Later in the morning, the weather front will extend to Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, although rainfall in these islands is expected to be less intense and less persistent.

The Canary Islands is a popular destination for many Brits as it is known for its warm, balmy temperatures even at this time of year.

Authorities continue to advise residents and holidaymakers to remain alert, follow official updates, and take appropriate precautions as conditions develop.