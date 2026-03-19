Blow to holidaymakers as passport fees set to rise again - with Brits paying more than £100 for first time ever

Brits applying for a new standard passport could soon be charged more than £100 for the first time.

Changes to passport application charges are expected to be introduced on April 8, subject to approval from Parliament.

If the proposals are approved, the fee for online applications for adults within the UK will rise on April 8 from £94.50 to £102.

The Home Office says the hike is to “move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation".

British passport. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

The standard fee for children will rise from £61.50 to £66.50.

Postal applications will increase from £107 to £115.50 for adults and £74 to £80 for children.

The charge for a next-day premium service made from within the UK will rise from £222 to £239.50.

The Home Office said: “The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

“In 2025, where no further information was required, 99.7 per cent of standard applications from the UK were processed within three weeks.”

It added that customers are advised to apply in good time before travelling.

The price of passports previously increased by 7 per cent in 2024 and 9 per cent in 2023.