Goldstone Hall Hotel shortlisted for the second year in a row at the West Midlands Tourism Awards - here's why

Goldstone Hall Country House Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been recognised by the awards - for the second year in a row - that celebrate the best practice across the region's tourism industry, and gives tourism and hospitality businesses an opportunity to be recognised for their quality, innovation and customer service. The venue was awarded 'Silver' in the same category of the 2024 awards.

The multi-award winning hotel boasts a magnificent garden that is affiliated as a Royal Horticultural Society Partner garden as well as its Georgian manor house and restaurant. The venue is an appealing location for wedding ceremonies, celebrations, and parties where guests can enjoy exclusive use, and is also suitable for business meetings.

Last year, the hotel was named as the winner of the prestigious 2024 Good Hotel Guide's Editor's Choice Award for Gardens, and has also featured as one of the '10 best British hotels with beautiful gardens' in the Britain Magazine.

Goldstone Hall Hotel's award-winning gardens

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, is delighted to be in the running for another award.

He said: "We're thrilled to be shortlisted once again in the 'Small Serviced Accommodation Provider' category. Maintaining high standards of excellence and delivering a personable, enthusiastic experience year-round is something we take great pride in. Being recognized in this way is incredibly rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate the final results."

The results will be announced at an awards ceremony at a date to be confirmed, during early next year. Winners of the category will go onto the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025.

Shropshire residents can visit Goldstone Hall Hotel's gardens between Monday and Thursday from, 10am to 5pm, until October 31 - with the exception of bank holidays, National Garden Scheme (NGS) open days and privately booked special event days.

Set in five-acre grounds overlooking the tree-strewn rolling countryside, visitors can enjoy their kitchen gardens, a walled garden, rose terrace and unique herbal walkways. The gardens are also open to guests of the hotel, whether they are staying overnight or dining in the restaurant that is open all year round for lunch, dinner or afternoon tea.

During the last nine years, the hotel has raised more than £15,000 to support NGS charities.

For further information on Goldstone Hall Hotel, or to enquire about bookings, contact them on 01630 661202 or email enquiries@goldstonehall.com.