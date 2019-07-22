Travel review: Time to relax and unwind at The Cavendish

Well, I for one, will never tire of London. Every time I visit I’m in awe of the stunning architecture and wealth of history waiting to be discovered around every corner.

So I jumped at the chance to stay in a four-star hotel in one of its most famous neighbourhoods.

My boyfriend and I arrived in the capital on the hottest day of the year and after a quick ride on the tube found ourselves at The Cavendish Hotel.

It occupies the tallest building on Jermyn Street, home to London’s most exclusive men’s tailors and shirt makers, in the heart of Mayfair and Piccadilly.

The hotel’s roots go back as far as 1836 but it was former owner Rosa Lewis, known as the Duchess of Duke Street, who made it the place to be seen during the early part of the 20th century.

Today her values are still upheld by current owner The Ascot Limited, which took over the reins in 2012 and it offers 223 contemporary bedrooms and seven suites some with panoramic views of London’s world-famous skyline.

We were staying in one of the executive rooms which aim to provide everything guests need to unwind and immerse themselves in deluxe comfort.

It was modern and welcoming with crispy white bed linen, a stylish, statement head board and a coffee table with a chair and chaise longue. There was also a desk with a coffee machine, lamp and Bose speakers along with a tea tray including a wide selection of instant coffees, teas and hot chocolate as well as lemon and fruit biscuits.

On the walls were black and white photographs – a nod to the hotel’s heritage maybe – while the more than ample-sized bathroom was gleaming white with an inviting tub and separate shower cubicle.

There were lots of little extras designed to make sure our stay as comfortable as possible including bathrobes, slippers, bath salts and pillow mist.

But the room’s star attraction revealed itself when we pulled back the curtains and saw the stunning view across the rooftops to some of the city’s most well-known landmarks including the London Eye, the Shard and the Walkie-Talkie.

As we had the afternoon free for exploring, we decided to brave the heat by going for a walk taking in some of the nearby sights including Pall Mall, St James’s Park and Buckingham Palace.

For dinner we had a table booked at the hotel’s stylish Petrichor Restaurant which is led by Head Chef Nitin Pawar, and offers a modern European menu inspired by fresh, seasonal produce.

That evening there was a three-course set menu with the choice of three entrees, three main courses and four deserts with the option of ordering from a range of sides.

My partner opted for the ham hock terrine to start followed by the chalk stream trout while I decided to try the heritage tomato salad and the slow cooked belly pork.

The terrine was served with piccalilli, black garlic, pickled veg, nasturtium leaves and mustard and my boyfriend said it was a beautiful mixture of flavours. My salad was also wonderful, featuring tomatoes of all colours of the rainbow along with delicately smoked burrata cheese, basil oil, balsamic vinegar, walnuts and frisbee salad. The savoury cheese and the sweet tomatoes were a great combination and the whole plate made for a very light and refreshing start to the meal. Just before our entrees arrived we had also been served hot bread rolls. After such tasty starters we were very much looking forward to our main courses and we weren’t left disappointed.

The trout was served with globe artichoke, salsa verde and Jersey royal potatoes. My partner was impressed with the generous portion of the delicious fish which he said was full of flavour and the accompanying vegetables complemented the star of the dish very well.

My pork was absolutely divine, it was moist and tender and fell apart as I cut into it. It was served with a jug of dashi stock which was poured over the meat by the server and really enhanced the flavours. There were also ribbons of carrot and daikon which added a crunchy texture to the dish which went well with the soft meat.

The dessert menu offered plenty of tempting treats including chocolate delice and mango cheese cake and a range of European cheeses. But it was the selection of homemade ice creams and sorbets, which you could mix and match, that caught our eye straight away. After such a hot day, a cool and refreshing dessert was the perfect choice. My boyfriend chose a scoop of the orange and passionfruit sorbet and a scoop of vanilla ice cream while I just had to taste the cherry and rhubarb sorbets which I had never seen before and sounded incredible.

After they arrived at our table we fell silent as we each tucked into our bowls and savoured every spoonful. The fruity flavours of the sorbets were absolutely lovely and we were very impressed. The rhubarb was the highlight for me as it was deliciously tangy and sweet. To finish our meal we had a couple of Americano coffees before returning to our room happy and content.

The next day we enjoyed a much-needed lie-in in the very comfortable and extremely spacious king-sized bed. As neither of us are morning people we were delighted to hear that breakfast would still be served up until 11am.

This meant we could take our time getting ready for the day before making our way downstairs to the restaurant.

There was a continental and hot buffet with eggs cooked to order and tea, coffee and freshly-squeezed orange juice delivered to the table.

We were really spoilt for choice with the cold items including cereals, fresh fruit, yoghurts, meats and cheese along with pastries and breads. While the cooked options included sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, hash browns, tomatoes, beans, mushrooms and pancakes with maple syrup. A 1pm check-out gave us some time to enjoy the stylish surroundings without having to rush.

The Cavendish prides itself on being a haven of relaxation in the capital and it’s certainly true. Its location means it’s within walking distance of many landmarks making it an ideal base from which to explore London. But tucked away from the noise and crowds, it also offers the perfect location to rewind after a busy week. We thoroughly enjoyed our stay at this chic and contemporary hotel which stays true to its roots of providing great hospitality and memorable food in elegant surroundings.

FACT BOX:

* Located on legendary Jermyn Street, in the heart of Mayfair and Piccadilly, The Cavendish London offers stylish five-star service at four-star prices.

* Rates from £215 per night on weekends and £298 per night on weekdays.

*To book go to www.thecavendish-london.co.uk or call 0207 930 2111