Shropshire missing from tourism awards

The tourism organisation's annual award scheme included 16 attractions from the West Midlands, but none of them were in Shropshire.

Gold awards went to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas and the World of Wedgwood in Stoke-on-Trent.

Dudley Canal Trust and Limestone Mines won a 'Best Story Told' honour, while Hartlebury Castle, near Kidderminster was judged to be the 'Best Hidden Gem' in the region.

But of the remaining 13 awards, seven were in Birmingham. The Iron Bridge, Blists Hill open-air museum, and the Severn Valley Railway all failed to make the list. Attingham Park, one of the National Trust's most-visited paid-for attractions, and Ludlow Castle, also failed to get a mention.

Beth Heath, of Shropshire Tourism, was surprised by the county's omission.

"It's really disappointing, but we will endeavour to ensure we are top of the list of visitor destinations, which is where we belong," she said.

The awards are given following an annual assessments of all attractions including in Visit England's Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme.

The awards are now in their fifth year, and a total of 76 awards were handed out across the country.

Categories included the Welcome Accolade, Hidden Gem, Best Told Story, Quality Food and Drink and the Gold Accolade for all-round top-scoring attractions.

Visit England director Andrew Stokes said: “England is home to world-class attractions right across the country, welcoming visitors throughout the year and offering experiences of the highest quality including excellent food and drink and outstanding customer service.

"It is also really fantastic to see these accolades recognising the work of those employees, managers and owners who make sure that all who pass through their doors have a truly memorable experience.”

They are supported by a network of highly trained assessors who advise on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer.

Members of Visit England’s Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme represent a range of tourism experiences across England, including museums and galleries, farm attractions, historic houses and gardens as well as churches, cathedrals and country parks.

Tourism is worth an estimated £127 billion to the UK economy annually, creating jobs and boosting economic growth.