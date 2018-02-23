Lakeside luxury makes for the ideal weekend away

Jump on a flight on a Friday night for prices as cheap as chips, spend a few days away with a partner, or your mates, and then fly back on Sunday evening, ready for work on Monday.

No need to take time off, you get to clock up the air miles and experience different cultures.

However, I would urge anyone in the future considering a weekend away to look no further than rural Britain, and in particular the Lake District.

I made the trip up the M6 to the Lakes for an overnight stay with my girlfriend, the first time I had visited that part of the country.

And it is safe to say from the moment I arrived, I was taken aback by the scenery of the place, and I won’t think twice about going again.

As soon as you get off the motorway and off the so-called beaten track, you get to take in the amazing views around Lake Windermere, where we stayed.

We made our way to the north end of the lake, to the small town of Ambleside, and to our accommodation for the event, the superbly situated four-star Waterhead Hotel and Spa.

You could enjoy the area if you camped at a nearby caravan park, or stayed in a self-catering chalet, but staying in what I can only describe as one of the best all-round hotels I’ve stayed at, made the trip ever better.

As soon as we clapped eyes on the hotel, across the road from the waters-edge, we knew we were going to have a wonderful stay. From the moment we checked in to the moment we left the following morning, the hotel could not have been more welcoming and the staff more helpful.

And to make matters even better, the hotel, part of the English Lakes chain, put us in one of their luxury lake-view rooms, overlooking the water with views of the rolling mountains beyond. Not bad for a weekend away!

The modern room, with a bay window, was an amazing place to stay with a king-size bed and complimentary snacks and drinks on hand.

We were booked in for a complimentary three-course dinner, which was exquisite to say the least, not a single complaint could be made.

And if you just want to relax, without the long walks that come with the Lake District, an CD TV with an array of DVDs was available to keep you entertained.

The service was excellent, almost as good as the pulled pork croquettes, chicken with stuffed mushrooms, and panna cotta I sampled after a long day of driving and exploring the area.

Breakfast was equally as good, with a choice available from a range of cereals, to your traditional grilled breakfast. Checking out at 11am gave us a chance to explore other nearby areas, with sites and attractions ranking right up there with the hotel.

Bowness on Windermere seemed to be the livelier of the places around, with independent clothes shops and cafes lining the steep hills in the quaint town.

We took a short boat ride around part of the lake, and despite the bitter conditions we braved the top deck to take in the sights, checking out the millionaires’ row of houses that line the shoreline.

Despite spending just over a day at the Lakes, it was easy to see why so many people visit that part of the world, and why they stay in hotels like the Waterhead Hotel and Spa. However it left me scratching my head as to why I have never thought about going to the area before.

That question has been answered now as I will be going back.

Despite it being out of the so-called season, there was still plenty to do, and it will be bustling with tourists in the summer months.

But the highlight of the trip was most certainly the hotel, everything was top drawer from the staff, food and drink, service, rooms.

A faultless stay at a hotel that has romantic getaway written all over it.

So the next time you think about jetting off to Barcelona or Rome for a weekend away, just think about the Lakes.

It might cost you a little bit extra, but take it from me, it will be totally worth it.