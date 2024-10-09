Shropshire playwright John Osborne's personal copy of hjs book which inspired an iconic Oasis song to go on sale at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The edition of the play that 'put British theatre back on the map in the 1950s' is set to go under the hammer.

Look Back in Anger is one of the centrepieces in the sale of possessions from the Shropshire home where he spent the final years of his life.

The groundbreaking 1956 realist play disrupted the complacency of post-war Britain, gave voice to a new generation and made English theatre important again.

The book joins paintings expected to fetch as much as £6,000 in Olympia Auctions sale, as a new production of the drama runs at London's Almeida Theatre.

In 1986, John Osborne and his fifth wife, drama critic Helen Dawson, fled the South-East for a quieter life in Shropshire.