'I thought we were facing a UFO - but it turned out to be leaking urine' – Astronaut Tim Peake tells all to Birmingham's Symphony Hall audience

Major Peake became the first British astronaut to join the International Space Station when he spent six months aboard the orbiting laboratory in 2015.

He is now embarking on a national tour to talk about his experiences as well as the history of space travel.

Tim Peake on board the ISS

During his time on board the ISS, Major Peake said he once saw “three lights moving in formation”, before they were joined by a fourth.

He told an audience at Birmingham's Symphony Hall that , because of the blackness of space, he believed they were from some kind of spacecraft – and that the only explanation could be a UFO.