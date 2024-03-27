Wolves is the butt of the joke as I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue lands at the Grand Theatre

"Wolverhampton has won the English heritage most beautiful city award not once, not twice, not three times...not at all."

So started a night of frivolity and rib-poking at the Grand Theatre, courtesy of the team behind Radio 4's iconic show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

The host city took a battering, as is the tradition, and was described by host Jack Dee as "one wrong junction off the M6" – although Dee got his comeuppance when he pronounced Wightwick wrong, to howls of derision from the audience.

Following eleven sell-out tours from 2007, the multi award-winning antidote to panel games has been on tour, ending at the Grand Theatre in front of a packed house of adoring fans, average age just below 60.