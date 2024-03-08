Shropshire comedy king Greg Davies 'milks it' as he announces first stand-up tour for seven years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The hilarious Taskmaster star, who hails from Wem, unveiled the news in typically bizarre style - by pouring jugs of milk all over his bare chest.

Dates and venues for the show, titled Full Fat Legend, will be revealed soon.

Greg, who found fame as headmaster Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, said on social media: "Quite excited for this after seven years. Sorry if you were eating while you scrolled past this." Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets by joining his mailing list at gregdavies.co.uk/mailing-list

The 55-year-old's last stand up show was You Magnificent Beast in 2018. The promotional material for his upcoming show draws parallels with the poster for that show, which featured the Cuckoo star in a lake with no top on.

Greg's newest show will be his fourth stand-up special. His debut was Firing Cheeseballs At A Dog in 2011, followed by The Back Of My Mum's Head in 2013.

In one of his shows, which was filmed at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, he had the audience in hysterics when he poked fun at the Shropshire Star for running a story about a farting dentist on the front page. We've just about forgiven him...

In recent years the Shropshire comic has been more involved in TV work rather than tours, writing and starring in his own sitcom Man Down, as well as playing the lead in The Cleaner, a comedy about a man who goes in and tidies up in the aftermath of gruesome and bloody deaths.

He also features in the new historical comedy series The Completely Made Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, which has Noel Fielding as the title character.

However, despite being so busy, he still finds time to come back to the county to see his Shropshire Star-reading mum Pauline and do his bit for the community. He brought the laughs at a chaotic raffle draw at Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre on a recent trip home. He learned to swim at the Wem baths and fondly remembered his coach after the draw, which was to raise money for the venue.