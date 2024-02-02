The many roles of Grange Hill, Eastenders and Dancing in Ice star Todd Carty as he prepares for The Mousetrap at Grand Theatre

Now he is taking on a new challenge as he prepares to visit Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre for the classic whodunnit The Mousetrap.

His appearance in the Agatha Christie Classic is likely to bring back memories for a Grand Theatre audience that will have followed his career through the years.

Carty turned 60 last year, but many remember him as Tucker Jenkins, the rebel schoolboy who terrorised his teachers and immediately became a hit with children across the country.

Todd Carty, left as Tucker, with his fellow Grange Hill classmates

Members of the cast of children's TV series Grange Hill (clockwise from left) Susan Tully, John McMahon, Mark Baxter, Alison Bettles and Todd Carty.

With friend Benny in tow, he appeared in the groundbreaking children's drama from its inception in 1978 until 1982 and his popularity was so great that he was the main focus of a follow-on series Tuckers Luch, which ran until 1985.

Many will know him best for his portrayal of Mark Fowler in Eastenders, particularly as he was involved in an important storyline about HIV and Aids.

Carty took over the role of original character in the BBC One soap opera EastEnders in 1990, following the death of the original actor, David Scarboro.

He played the role for 13 years, becoming one of the longer-running male cast members.

SHOWBIZ EastEnders/Mark/Pauline...BBC handout photo of Wendy Richard as Pauline Fowler and Todd Carty as Mark Fowler in EastEnders. Mark is to fight for his life in hospital as a dose of pneumonia makes him weaker by the minute, it was revealed Friday January 14, 2000. His mother Pauline is to be told, Monday January 17, 2000, that the next 24 hours will decide whether her son lives or dies. Market trader Mark was seen collapsing on the kitchen floor in last nightâs episode, Thursday January 13, 2000. See PA story SHOWBIZ EastEnders. PA handout photo. WARNING: This copyright image may be used only to publicise current BBC programmes or other BBC output. Any other use whatsoever without specific prior approval from the BBC may result in legal action.

TODD CARTY as Mark Fowler in the BBC series Eastenders. 1995. 74018 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

In July 2002, the BBC announced Mark Fowler was being written out of the serial, a mutual decision between the producers and Carty.

During his time in the programme, his character developed HIV and then Aids and it enabled the show to investigate many important themes surrounding the illness.

His final appearance came in February 2003m in an iconic scene in which he rides out of the Square on his motorbike. The character subsequently died off-screen in 2004.

Todd Carty with his Dancing on Ice partner Susie Lipanova

Carty has remained busy ever since, with roles on The Bill and plenty of TV and stage work. He also famously became one of the worst ever dancers on Dancing on Ice in 2009, when he once lost control on a live show and ended up falling off the set. The clip has been viewed millions of times online and he ended up recreating it each night when he went on a subsequent UK arena tour with the dancers.

The actor says he is looking forward to being part of the 70th Anniversary tour of The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which continues to enthral audiences. It will be visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from June 25- 29.

Carty plays Major Metcalf and his is joined by Gwyneth Strong, known for playing Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses, as Mrs. Boyle.

They will be joined by Neerja Naik as Mollie Ralston, Barnaby Jago as Giles Ralston, Shaun McCourt as Christopher Wren, Amy Spinks as Miss Casewell, Steven Elliot as Mr. Paravicini, and Michael Ayiotis as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

The Mousetrap cast

The Mousetrap premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End, where it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre, 70 years on.

The iconic thriller’s 70th Anniversary tour also opened in Nottingham in September 2022, and continues to travel throughout the UK and Ireland, marking its milestone anniversary by visiting over 70 theatres, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel with Direction by Ian Talbot OBE and Denise Silvey.