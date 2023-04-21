Telford theatre group bringing classic TV sitcom to the stage

The cast of Waiting for God will be performing the sitcom at the Little Theatre in Donnington, Telford from next week

The Little Theatre in Donnington will be putting on its latest production, Waiting for God, from April 27-29.

The comedy play is based on the 1990s sitcom which tells the tale of two care home residents, Diana and Tom, who meet at the Bayview Retirement Home, and team up for some hilarious and heart-warming antics.

The play is the second Little Theatre production of the year, after its pantomime, Peter Pan.

Last November's musical production of Calendar Girls is also in the running for a district award with the National Operatic and Drama Association.

Show director Claire Hall said, the audience can expect plenty of laughs throughout the evening.

"Fans of the TV show will recognise redoubtable characters Diana and Tom, along with retirement home manager Harvey and his dippy assistant Jane," she said.

"Diana and Tom are determined to enjoy their twilight years despite Harvey’s best efforts, and life in the Bayview Retirement Home gets a whole lot more interesting when they team up for various high jinks."

Garry Bailey, 48, who is playing Tom, said they were looking forward to opening the show to the audiences – and added that they can "expect a lot of fun".

He said: "We are all excited, we are all buzzing getting things ready."

Garry, who has been at the Little Theatre for 11 years, during which he has been both on stage, and musical director, said the show is "very much like the TV programme", which ran from 1990 to 1994.

He said: "It is about two old people who are trying to live their lives in the modern world.

"They come together in this retirement village and rather than being written off as in their dotage, they put up a bit of fun and say 'we are not as simple as you think we are'."

The show starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 27, 28, and 29.