'Grease is the word!': Secret Cinema making Birmingham debut with Grease: The Live Experience

Secret Cinema's immersive screening of Grease is coming to Birmingham this summer.

Based on the 1978 film, audiences will step back in time to Rydell High’s senior year in the summer of 1959 and experience first hand the magic of one of the most iconic movie musicals of all time.

This first-of-its-kind experience and outdoor spectacle will transport audiences into the heart of Grease as they explore the world and find themselves captivated by the most quintessential of summer nights.

As day turns to night, fans can sing and dance their hearts out to the classic film soundtrack, roam the corridors with the Pink Ladies, watch the T-Birds at work in the auto shop, or face off against the jocks on the sports field - capped off with an unforgettable enhanced screening of the much-loved musical film.

Photo: Dave Nelson.

Secret Cinema is renowned for hosting immersive film experiences based on hit movies such as Moulin Rouge, Back to the Future, Star Wars and Dirty Dancing.

This UK premiere marks Secret Cinema’s first event of 2023 and its first ever in Birmingham.

To date, the UK-based brand has welcomed well over a million people into their one-of-a-kind secret filmic worlds.

The limited engagement will run from July 26 until August 13, outdoors at the NEC in Birmingham.

Tickets are limited and fans can sign up at secretcinema.com for early access ahead of general on sale on May 5. Tickets start at £39, with a range of premium options on offer.