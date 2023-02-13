Swallows and Amazons fans flocking to Shrewsbury for new play

Two of the most famous sisters in children’s literature. Nancy and Peggy Blackett are played by Sally Tonge and Dawn Lake

Winter Holiday is one of the dozen stories Carnegie Award winning author Arthur Ransome wrote about his famous Swallows and Amazons children in the 1930 - and it’s the one that his fans consistently regard to be his best.

Based on his own wide-eyed memories of watching Windermere freeze over, in it the children attempt a sledging journey to their own North Pole at the very tip of the lake. But their trek is dogged by fierce blizzards, mistaken instructions and doctor’s quarantine orders.

“It’s a real adventure”, says Shrewsbury's Chris Eldon Lee, who has adapted the book for the stage.

“Will they make it, or will their plans spiral into chaos?

"My aim is to create a charming and entertaining family show, full of nostalgia for adults and homely excitement for children.

"We are being wholly faithful to the novel but have cast a dozen highly experienced ‘grown up’ actor/musicians, who are channelling their own inner childhoods to ensure success.

"There is much humour to be had watching adults play children”.

Directed by Beverley Baker, the show features several new songs and a flurry of ice shanties.

The production uses three sledges and snowfall effects - and features Ransome’s own child-like drawings as the scenery.

Arthur Ransome in his study

Swallow and Amazons fans from all over Britain will be coming to Shrewsbury to see the show.

Peter Wright, chair of the Arthur Ransome society says: “When ‘Winter Holiday’ was published in 1933, it was so popular it sold 1,500 copies on the first day and over 5,000 in the first month. It’s never been out of print since.

Ransome himself said: "I have a sort of tenderness for Winter Holiday, even though it was written in a heatwave and drought.”

The play is being presented by Love Lee Premiere Productions (who recently had hits with ‘JABS’ and ‘Atlantic Ladies’) at Theatre Severn from February 16 to 18 – before transferring to Windermere itself in March.