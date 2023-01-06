There is nothing like a dame for star of Birmingham Hippodrome pantomime

Panto dame Andrew Ryan

The festive season may be drawing to a close, but audiences at the Birmingham Hippodrome can still enjoy all the fun and frolics of Dick Whittington, the theatre’s annual pantomime, until the end of January.

The roots of pantomime go back to the 1500s, when gentlemen played female roles, as it was considered indelicate for women to perform, and so the panto dame was born. Oh, that rhymes, just like the closing lines from this most unusual of shows!

The best in the business, Andrew Ryan, is delighted to be back at the Birmingham Hippodrome, but what is the appeal of returning to the Midlands venue?

Andrew said, “It is such a beautiful theatre, The staff are so good because they care and they work flat out to put on a good show, because it is what they love.”

Panto dame Andrew Ryan with Matt Slack in Dick Whittington at Birmingham Hippodrome. Photo: Paul Coltas.

Everything about theatre is down to team work.

“It is never a one person show,” said Andrew. “The people behind the scenes and front of house are just as important.”

Pantomime is unique to Britain of course and there is nothing quite like it. Therefore, playing a dame needs to come naturally.

“It’s all absurd and ridiculous,” Andrew admitted.

“I believe in the story and play the scene for what it is. You have to bring the audience along with you. You develop a character and I’ve done it that long now that whatever the script is, I can say, well my dame would do that scene this way. She is really just a bit like me, when I am at a party being ridiculous!” he laughed!”

It is difficult to choose a favourite panto, but when pushed, Andrew admitted Jack and the Beanstalk is the one for him, although this current version of Dick Whittington with this particular cast is certainly up there with the best.

Panto dame Andrew Ryan

Andrew is playing the role of Felicity Fitzwarren, a new character.

“She is a combination of a panto dame and the Alderman Fitzwarren,” he said. “Because they are rolled into one, it is nice because I get lots of stage time.”

I wondered if Andrew’s dames are based on a female relative perhaps?

“Not family” he said, "But part of me thinks of Mollie Sugden, Mrs Slocombe in Are You being Served?

"She always thought the men were chasing her, but they never were, and she would try to be a bit posh and then let herself down!” he laughed.

“She is a bit rough around the edges!”

Panto dame Andrew Ryan at the Colmore BID Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Simon Hadley.

Other influences include John Inman, Stanley Baxter and Terry Scott.

“It is all about being a man, but embracing your female side,” said Andrew.

“A panto dame is a lady, which is extremely important to remember.”

Make up and outrageous costumes are a must of course and a huge draw for audiences.

“I can put my make up on in about half an hour,” he confided. Not bad considering the complexity of it.

Panto dame Andrew Ryan at the Colmore BID Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Simon Hadley.

Andrew has no fewer than 16 costume changes per show and some are insanely fast.

“In one scene, I have three people dressing me because it is just four lines and I am back on stage.

"Then, I do a strip routine which involves many, many layers which I start to put on at least three scenes earlier,” he laughed.

“By the time I get to my big song and dance routine, I am very heavy!”

“It is a marathon,” he said, “and we all lose weight, but end up looking fresh-faced and very healthy, considering.”

I personally believe It is so important that the art form of pantomime is kept alive and well as it is part of our heritage, and although it needs to move with the times, it also needs to retain the traditional aspects. Andrew completely agrees.

"A pantomime needs to make people laugh and cry and it needs to be meaningful for the time. Our show is all of that and that is why we have two thousand people a night watching us,” he said.

“You have to make people go WOW and gasp with amazement at what’s happening. We have become rather desensitised watching TV and we expect a lot,” said Andrew.

The outstanding Dick Whittington scenery and costumes are direct from the London Palladium and are very impressive.

“When we speak to audiences here, they all say they can see where the money has been spent,” he said.

So, as we are keen to keep pantomime going, what advice would Andrew give to a would-be panto dame?

“Embrace it and enjoy it. Listen to the audience to see if they are laughing. Take the audience in and let them know you can feel their presence,” he said.

Putting Andrew on the spot, who is his favourite panto star to work with?

“So many of the people I have worked with have been so nice,” he said. “Marti Pellow who plays The Ratman in Dick Whittington with me is such a lovely, brilliant man and is completely dedicated to what he does.”

“He wrote a song for me which I sing in the show,” added Andrew. “How flattering, and how could you not think highly of someone who does that for you?”

Andrew continued: “I love The Krankies. They are the nicest people and gave me priceless nuggets of advice, as did Brian Cant from Playaway.

"Stephen Mulhern, Sherrie Hewson and Lesley Joseph are also favourites.

A dame needs life experience.

“I think I started a bit young, but I am glad I did,” said Andrew.

He was just 25, but it means time is on his side and hopefully, another 20 or so years in the role beckons, hopefully at the Birmingham Hippodrome.