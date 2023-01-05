Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant pays a visit to Birmingham Hippodrome panto

Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant with the cast of the Birmingham Hippodrome's panto, Dick Whittington. Photo: Birmingham Hippodrome.

The West Bromwich-born star, who was recently named in Rolling Stone magazine's '200 Greatest Singers of All Time', was in the audience to watch the Birmingham pantomime.

Plant grew up in the Hayley Green area of Halesowen, where he gained an interest in singing and rock 'n' roll music, and studied at King Edward VI Grammar School for Boys in Stourbridge in his mid-teens.

Robert Plant

He was catapulted to fame as the lead singer for Led Zeppelin, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Just a few days ago, he was named the 63rd best singer of all time by Rolling Stone.

Dick Whittington stars Matt Slack as the eponymous hero, Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow as villain The Ratman, TV personality Dr Ranj as The Spirit of the Bells, singer and actress Suzanne Shaw as love interest Alice, and comedian Doreen Tipton as The Cat.

The Led Zeppelin star took to the Hippodrome stage after the show to have a picture with the cast.