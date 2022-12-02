He's behind you! A round-up of some of the places to catch a panto this festive season

Beauty and the Beast kicked off this week at Shrewsbury's Severn Theatre

Love it or loathe it, Christmas is upon us with all of it's sign-along, shoutout, slapstick glory and venues across the county are gearing up for the much beloved and slightly bizarre family favourite - The Panto.

With dozens of actors donning their wigs this weekend, it's hard to pretend for much longer that the big man up North isn't beginning to pack up his sleigh.

So here's some of the places around Shropshire (and a little beyond) you can catch a panto over the festive season.

Severn Theatre, Shrewsbury: Beauty and the Beast from November 30 to January 8. Tickets vary from £16 to £27.50. Signed, captioned and relaxed performances available. Book tickets here.

Whitchurch Civic Centre: Dick Whittington and his Cat from November 30 to December 3. Adults £15, concessions including children under 16s £12. Book tickets here.

Festival Drayton, Market Drayton: Aladdin from December 1 to December 4. Adults £15, £13 for under 16s. Book tickets here.

Theatr Clwyd, Mold: Robin Hood from December 2 to January 14. Tickets vary from £15 to £48. Audio described, touch tour and captioned, as well as relaxed performances available. Book tickets here.

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton: Aladdin from December 3 to January 7. Tickets from £17.50. Signed and audio described, as well as relaxed performances available. Book tickets here.

Telford Theatre, Oakengates: Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs from December 8 to January 2. Tickets vary from £10 to £24. Signed and relaxed performances available. Book tickets here.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms: Jack and the Beanstalk from December 14 to December 26. Adult £14, under 18s £12. Book tickets here.

Shawbury Village Hall: Cinderella from January 5 to January 7. Tickets TBC.

Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth: Treasure Island from January 7 to January 28. Tickets vary from £10 to £13. Book tickets here.

Little Theatre, Donnington: Peter Pan from January 21 to January 28. Tickets £7. Book tickets here.