Shropshire's Own Calendar Girls preparing to bare all in heart-warming musical

A cast of courageous actors from Donnington’s Little Theatre are getting ready to bare all in a community production of Calendar Girls this weekend

The comedy classic being staged by The Little Theatre in Donnington, Telford, tells a heart-warming story of loss, courage and friendship with music by Take That’s Gary Barlow.

And in a case of life imitating art, the crew spoke about how preparations for the production have given them confidence to strip off for the show.

The Actors from The Little Theatre in Donnington are transporting audiences to Yorkshire for its amateur production of Calendar Girls, The Musical.

The cast of Calendar Girls

Tim Firth's charming comedy classic is based on the true story of Women's Institute members who famously stripped off for a calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research.

Vicki Stevens, the show's stage manager, said that life was imitating art in preparations for the production.

"The level of camaraderie that's written into the musical has come out in all of us," she explained.

"The cast got together and had a couple of closed rehearsals to prepare and really did bare all.

"Some of the cast wouldn't even take a cardigan off on stage before. It really has changed us all. We've laughed and we've cried together. It been really empowering."

The musical tells the heart-warming story of a small group of friends who overcome their experiences of loss by joining together in friendship and humour

Vicki warned audience members with even the thickest of skin to pack their hankies.

She said: "It's heart-warming and hilarious, you'll laugh and you'll cry. Even if you think you're not a crier - make sure you bring your tissues."

Tickets are selling fast to the show, with only around 50 left for the theatre's three performances.

The theatre will also be selling calendars made by the cast, in the style of the original, to raise money for charity.

The production runs from Thursday, November 3, to Saturday, November 5, with performances at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased at ticketsource.co.uk/thelittletheatre