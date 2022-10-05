Review: Sister Act at Birmingham Hippodrome is heavenly

Sandra Marvin as Deloris Photo by Manuel Harlan

It showcases the importance of sisterhood and of unity, after an unlikely friendship is formed between a small-time singer and a group of pious nuns.

As a fan of the American comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg, and a first-time viewer of the musical, I was surprised to see how different it was from the film. There were a range of new numbers to enjoy, including Take Me To Heaven, Raise Your Voice and The Life I Never Led, as well as nuances to the original script.

But despite its differences, I was not left disappointed. Sister Act was a joy to watch, incredibly uplifting and colourful – both in its costuming and staging – but also its characterisation.

The company, Sister Act. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Set in Philadelphia in the late 1970s, we are first introduced to Deloris Van Cartier, played by Sandra Marvin, as she auditions to be a regular entertainer at her gangster boyfriend’s nightclub. After being turned down, Deloris’s night goes from bad to worse when she accidentally witnesses him commit a murder and ends up in police protection.

Deloris is subsequently relocated to a place where no one would think to find her - Saint Katherine's Convent in San Francisco. She initially has a difficult time coming to terms with convent life, with the early morning starts and fasts, but begins to find her calling through music. And with the help of her new-found friends of course.

Sandra Marvin gave a stand-out performance as Deloris Van Cartier. Although stepping into Whoopi Goldberg’s shoes may appear a daunting task, Sandra’s Deloris exhibits a confidence and charisma that shows a depth of understanding of her character.

Sandra Marvin as Deloris (centre) and the nuns. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Coupled with show-stopping vocals, Sandra’s performance was quite simply outstanding. I particularly enjoyed her scenes with Mother Superior, played wonderfully by Lesley Joseph. They became the perfect comedy duo as the stern, rule-abiding and devoted Catholic who prays to God to aid in her in all tasks and the nightclub singer who does not believe in God but has faith in herself and her own capabilities to see her through life’s trials.

I was also struck by the performances of Jeremy Secomb, who plays Deloris’s beau, Curtis Jackson, and his entourage of miscreants – Joey, Pablo and TJ, played by Tom Hopcroft, Damian Buhagiar and Bradley Judge.

Although they only had a handful of scenes together, they were some of the most memorable, which can only be put down to their commanding stage-presence and their performance of Lady In The Long Black Dress. The trio had Birmingham’s audience hanging on to every word as they demonstrated their wooing abilities, with some hilarious results.

Jeremy Sercomb as Curtis, with Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge and Damian Buhagiar as Joey, TJ and Pablo. Photo by Manuel Harlan

It was two hours of soulful singing, hip-shaking and a whole load of glitz and glamour. What’s not to like? A production that will have you feeling upbeat long after you leave.