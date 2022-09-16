Comedy show rearranged for a new date

Mark Steel

Mark Steel's show An Evening and a Little Bit of Morning will now take place on Saturday, October 8, says the venue The Regal at Tenbury Wells.

The show had been due to happen on September 9 but was postponed as a mark of respect to the deceased Monarch.

Ticket holders have been told that their seats have been moved to the new date.

"If you cannot make the new date, please let us know," said a spokesman.

A few £18.50 tickets had become available so it is worth checking with the venue if you want to go.

The Regal has also announced that it will be closed on Monday September 19 on the day of the state funeral.