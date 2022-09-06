Shropshire ballet dancers' dreams come true as they star in professional production of Swan Lake

Eight Shropshire dancers to take part in professional production of Swan Lake

The young dancers from Market Drayton, Newport, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch, will be a part of the English Youth Ballet’s production of Swan Lake at Stoke Regent Theatre this month.

They were selected to join the dance troupe after submitting a video audition earlier this year.

Emily Grove, from Market Drayton, trains at Oak Tree Dance Studio located at Blore Heath Farm and attends Newport Girls High School.

Emily Grove. Photo by Ben Garner

The 13-year-old will be playing the role of 'Swan' in the production and will be joined by four of her fellow dancers from the Market Drayton area.

She said: “I was around the age of two when I started dancing and at the time my older brother was also dancing, which is partially the reason that I started.

"But I was also told that I would always skip around to music when I was younger as well.

"One of the best feelings about dancing is when you spent ages learning exercises on the bar and in the centre from the corner and it all pays off when you finally do your exam and you get a good mark.

From left, back; Charlotte Champ, Annabelle McCann and Emily Grove. Front; Lucy Howarth and Anna Amundsen

"It’s always good to know that all the hard work was worth it and the number one best feeling would be when you’re on the stage you just get this feeling.

"It’s so nerve racking but at the same time you just get completely filled with adrenaline and you just feel so glad that what you’ve been spending a lot of your time on has started paying off."

Rehearsals are currently underway at The Orme Academy and all those involved in Swan Lake will get to perform alongside international professional dancers.

"While training with EYB I would like to work on my technical abilities as well as having a look into the future to see what it would be like to become a full time professional ballet dancer," Emily added.

Rehearsals for Swan Lake. Pictured EYB principal Lyndsey Fraser and Adam Ashcroft

"As well as ballet and other styles of dance I have two main things outside of ballet. I love musical theatre I love performing, singing and acting. And also am an avid photographer and swimmer."

The young cast will be rehearsing for 60 hours over a period of 10 days at weekends for the three performances.

Swan Lake runs at Stoke Regent Theatre from Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24.