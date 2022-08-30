Notification Settings

Chris McCausland set for Telford date

By Nathan Rowe

A rapidly rising comedy star is set to swoop through Telford in November.

Chris McCausland

Chris McCausland hit the road this spring with his stand-up show Speaky Blinder and will perform at The Place, Oakengates, on Friday, November 11.

Following his debut appearance on Live at the Apollo in 2018, Chris is in great demand and has become a regular face on our televisions, with multiple appearances across programmes such as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He has also appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, and his third, latest appearance was hosting the renowned stand-up show.

Chris is blind due to a degenerative eye disorder called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which caused him to lose his sight gradually throughout the first 20 or so years of his life.

More information on the tour dates can be found at chrismccausland.com

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

